Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Michael O. Denney, age 68, of Schaller
Michael O. Denney, age 68, of Schaller, Iowa died December 28, 2022 at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Services are pending. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of arrangements.
stormlakeradio.com
Connie Jo White, age 73, of Sioux Rapids
Connie Jo White, age 73, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa died December 26, 2022 at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Church in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery in...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Fire Dept New Online Program
The Storm Lake Fire Department has launched a new online tool to help keep citizens safe...called Community Connect Program. Area residents can log on to www.communityconnect.io/info/ia-stormlake and create a free account. From there, you'll be able to fill out contact information, including your home address. This way, it will be easier for the Fire Department to assist you as quickly as possible in case of an emergency.
stormlakeradio.com
Santa's Castle Final Numbers for 2022 Season
Santa's Castle in Storm Lake has tallied up its final numbers for the 2022 season. After this season, the total number of paid visitors were 5,858. Children under the age of two did not have to pay admission, so those numbers inflate to well over 6,000. Board President Ron Hott...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake High School ASCEND Program
The Storm Lake Community School District Board of Education Meeting was held last night. A big topic that was discussed was the ASCEND Program, which focuses on competency learning. Storm Lake HS Principal Matt Doebel gave a background of how the system works. Doebel explained that the workload looks a...
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Milder Temps for New Years
The Storm Lake area saw a trace (about 200ths of an inch) of precipitation last night. Good news is that across the state, heading into the new year, days are supposed to be mild. Conditions tomorrow around Iowa are partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid to upper 30s....
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Christmas Trees Disposal
The Storm Lake area is collecting those Christmas Trees. Residents of the area can drop off their in the north area of the parking lot at the Discovery Center (intersection of Highway 110/Abner Bell Road/West 5th) at no charge for disposal now through January 15th. Trees should be free of stands, ornaments and tree bags. No artificial tress will be accepted.
stormlakeradio.com
Violation of Probation in Clay County
On Monday afternoon, 57-year-old Timothy Vanderhaag, of Spencer, was taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff's Office on an active warrant in the area for Violation of Probation. Vanderhaag is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $300 cash only bond.
stormlakeradio.com
Several Crashes Resulted from Bad Blizzard Last Week
There were several crashes that occurred last Friday in Clay County by cause of the horrible wintery conditions. Last Friday morning, December 23rd, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the 2800 Mile of HWY 71 South. An investigation was launched determining that 18-year-old...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas County Private Pesticide Course
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pocahontas County Office will be offering a Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC) on February 2, 2023 at 9:30am, hosted at the Rialto Theatre in Pocahontas. The course will run about two and a half hours, which include breaks. Topics that will...
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Man Driving While Barred
On Monday, a Clay County Deputy conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Tommy Hartfield (age 50) of Peterson, had a barred drivers license. Hartfield was charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Driving Under Suspension, Failure to File S.R....
Comments / 0