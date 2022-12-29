The Storm Lake Fire Department has launched a new online tool to help keep citizens safe...called Community Connect Program. Area residents can log on to www.communityconnect.io/info/ia-stormlake and create a free account. From there, you'll be able to fill out contact information, including your home address. This way, it will be easier for the Fire Department to assist you as quickly as possible in case of an emergency.

