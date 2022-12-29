Read full article on original website
Troy Hawkins
1d ago
Marshall Law, 10pm Curfew for All citizens NOT travelling back n forth to work! Shut down the gas stations, JJ Chicken, 7-11, Food shops ...etc! Go to bed! 🛏️ 🤔
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2019 fatal shooting near Burnham Park; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest on the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
CBS 58
Bodycam video released in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30, released information and video regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Avenue and North Booth Street on Nov. 14. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff
MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 26th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3:25 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal gunshot wounds. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and clues to what lead up to...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
Car fleeing from police crashes into van near 67th and Glendale, 2 arrested
A car fleeing from Wauwatosa police crashed into a transport van, leaving the van's driver seriously injured near 67th and Glendale on Thursday.
ABC7 Chicago
3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
CBS 58
At least 10 cars broken into during MU basketball game, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into near 7th and Fond Du Lac Avenue Tuesday night, Dec. 27. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke windows on at least 10 vehicles around 6:45 p.m. Brad Franzen was at the Marquette basketball game at Fiserv Forum...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
CBS 58
Federal investigators believe missing drug package may have prompted murder of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're learning new information about the investigation into the murder of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross. Newly-obtained federal documents show what investigators believe may have been the motive for the mail carrier's murder. The new documents include a 28-page criminal complaint written by an inspector with...
CBS 58
West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter injured at 894 crash scene released from hospital
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter injured while helping two drivers that had crashed during last week's storm, is now out of the hospital. Lipp was off duty at the time of the accident. He pulled over to help two cars that collided on I-41 near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shatters homicide record for 3rd year, up 11% from 2021
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide record was broken in 2022 for a third straight year. Milwaukee Police Department crime data show homicides up 11% from 2021. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a candlelight vigil was held for the victims, serving as a grim and visual reminder of the scope of the violence.
