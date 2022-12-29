ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Troy Hawkins
1d ago

Marshall Law, 10pm Curfew for All citizens NOT travelling back n forth to work! Shut down the gas stations, JJ Chicken, 7-11, Food shops ...etc! Go to bed! 🛏️ 🤔

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2019 fatal shooting near Burnham Park; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

MILWAUKEE - Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest on the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bodycam video released in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30, released information and video regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Avenue and North Booth Street on Nov. 14. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff

MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 26th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3:25 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal gunshot wounds. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and clues to what lead up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shatters homicide record for 3rd year, up 11% from 2021

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide record was broken in 2022 for a third straight year. Milwaukee Police Department crime data show homicides up 11% from 2021. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a candlelight vigil was held for the victims, serving as a grim and visual reminder of the scope of the violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI

