Oregon State

Southwest cancellations continue amid 'meltdown'; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

By Associated Press, CNN
Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

George Santos is presidential material | Sheneman

Congressman-elect George Santos, if that’s his real name, won an upset race in New York’s 3rd Congressional District this past midterm... or did he. Seems the truth is a slippery thing around Mr. Santos. His campaign biography claimed college degrees from schools he didn’t attend and employment at financial institutions that have never heard of him. What he calls “embellishing his resume” is actually some form of immersive cosplay where this dude pretended to be a congressman for so long it actually happened. How the press only caught on to the fraud after Santos had been elected to Congress is a whole other can of worms, for now, let’s focus on George Santos, a rising star in the Republican Party.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDTN

New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NEW YORK STATE

