Southwest cancellations continue amid 'meltdown'; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
80-year-old California store owner, who gained fame for shooting robber, dies
NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a...
Federal prosecutors are investigating Rep.-elect George Santos' finances
Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating the finances of Rep.-elect George Santos, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
Washington Examiner
George Santos claimed mother was killed in 9/11 before backtracking to say she died in 2016
Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has once again come under fire for promoting false claims about his background while campaigning during the midterm elections, this time surrounding the details of his mother's death. Santos, who was elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District, has come under intense scrutiny over...
US News and World Report
New York Officials Probe George Santos, Congressman-Elect With Fabricated Resume
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A New York prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it was investigating the conduct of George Santos, a Republican who fabricated much of his resume and life story ahead of his November election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Anne Donnelly, the district attorney for Nassau County, said...
Rep.-Elect George Santos Faces Investigations After Admitting Campaign Lies
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is now being investigated by federal and local prosecutors.
George Santos is presidential material | Sheneman
Congressman-elect George Santos, if that’s his real name, won an upset race in New York’s 3rd Congressional District this past midterm... or did he. Seems the truth is a slippery thing around Mr. Santos. His campaign biography claimed college degrees from schools he didn’t attend and employment at financial institutions that have never heard of him. What he calls “embellishing his resume” is actually some form of immersive cosplay where this dude pretended to be a congressman for so long it actually happened. How the press only caught on to the fraud after Santos had been elected to Congress is a whole other can of worms, for now, let’s focus on George Santos, a rising star in the Republican Party.
New York DA investigating GOP Congressman-elect George Santos over résumé lies
Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced an investigation into Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating his résumé.
New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
Rep.-elect George Santos faces more allegations of lying about who he is
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is facing mounting scrutiny over his resume and now his claimed Jewish heritage after an onslaught of online reports.
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume
Congressman-elect George Santos is speaking out and admitting to “embellishing” parts of his resume. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has the latest on his constituents’ reactions.Dec. 28, 2022.
Comments / 0