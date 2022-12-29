ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen

By Chris Smith
 1 day ago
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January.

The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.

This one includes the Samsung TV Plus app, which has access up to 190 channels depending on where you are in the world. Videos can be watched picture-in-picture, while the vertical orientation lends itself to social media content like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

You’ll be able to watch videos, post notes, view photos on rotation with Google Photos integration, or even look at recipes before you grab the ingredients from the fridge. It’ll also offer control over your SmartThings smart home devices from the touchscreen.

It supports six SmartThings services in total: SmartThings Energy, SmartThings Cooking, SmartThings Air Care, SmartThings Home Care, SmartThings Pet Care, and SmartThings Clothing Care. It’s not clear whether it supports Matter at the moment.

Users will also be able to reorder groceries immediately after noticing they’re out or running low in the fridge freezer, thanks to Amazon ‘Your Essentials’ integration.

There’s no word on whether this model will come to the UK, as Samsung only mentions the US and South Korea in its press release. However, they usually do make their way over to British kitchens, so we’ll keep you posted.

