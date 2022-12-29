ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

U.S. Virgin Islands Sues JPMorgan Over Epstein Ties

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan Chase for allegedly aiding and benefitting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring on his private island. The new lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, arrives a month after two victims of the late financier sued JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, accusing the investment banks of reaping millions through their relationship with Epstein and his illicit enterprise.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.
fox56news.com

Key Democrats ask State, Defense for records on Kushner family business

Two Democratic congressional committee chairs have co-authored letters to the State and Defense departments on Tuesday asking for an array of records on Jared Kushner’s family business, raising concerns about his financial interests as he influenced the Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Persian Gulf. House Oversight and...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy