Thursday Morning Forecast: Chance of showers, partly sunny

By John Adams
 1 day ago

THURSDAY: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

FRIDAY : A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

FRIDAY NIGHT : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT : Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

SUNDAY NIGHT : A 40% chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

MONDAY : A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

MONDAY NIGHT : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

TUESDAY NIGHT : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

