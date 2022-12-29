ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DiOq_0jxWt1xm00 With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems.

To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request . The document contains an itemized list of major weapon systems expenditures in fiscal 2021 and the requested budget for 2023. We only considered items that the military spent money on but were still in development.

Of the $276 billion allocated to procurement, R&D, test, and evaluation, the largest portion, $78.1 billion, will go to mission support activities. Next, $56.5 billion will go to aircraft and related systems, $40.8 billion to shipbuilding and maritime systems, $24.7 billion to missiles and munitions, and smaller amounts going to space-based systems, missile defense programs, science and technology, communications, and other needs.

The Navy, which includes the Marines, will get over $80 billion - more funds than any other branch - with about half going toward shipbuilding. The Air Force will get the second most at over $40 billion. (This is the world’s largest navy .)

Future weapons include an upgrade to the classified jets that are known as Air Force One when the president is on board. The VC-25A military variants of the Boeing 747-200 will be replaced with versions of Boeing’s 747-8 that will be heavily modified for presidential transport. Although there have been some setbacks in the production of the new VC-25B jets, Boeing has received a $3.9 billion contract to finish the two jets by 2024.

Other upgrades include new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, which will replace the Air Force’s Vietnam-era UH-1N fleet, providing superior protection, speed, and payload and endurance capabilities. The Army will get new armored multipurpose vehicles built off the M113 armored personnel carriers. The Navy can look forward to a new class of ballistic missile submarines as part of the USS Columbia Program as well as new unmanned surface vessels and MQ-25 Stingrays - aerial refueling drones.

Click here to see America's future weapons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lvFJ_0jxWt1xm00

1. T-7A Advanced Pilot Training System
> 2021 spending: $216.8 million
> 2023 requested budget: $118.1 million
> Expected in: still developed in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APw4W_0jxWt1xm00

2. Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles
> 2021 spending: $28.8 million
> 2023 requested budget: $147.0 million
> Expected in: 2023

ALSO READ: The 10 Largest Navies In The World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8GLV_0jxWt1xm00

3. MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopters
> 2021 spending: $228.5 million
> 2023 requested budget: $174.1 million
> Expected in: 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNbos_0jxWt1xm00

4. USV Medium and Large Unmanned Surface Vessels
> 2021 spending: $188.6 million
> 2023 requested budget: $338.7 million
> Expected in: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTlrt_0jxWt1xm00

5. AMPV Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle
> 2021 spending: $132.1 million
> 2023 requested budget: $380.7 million
> Expected in: 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtZXh_0jxWt1xm00

6. VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization
> 2021 spending: $720.2 million
> 2023 requested budget: $492.9 million
> Expected in: 2026

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIQqc_0jxWt1xm00

7. LRSO Long Range Stand-Off Weapon
> 2021 spending: $373.5 million
> 2023 requested budget: $980.8 million
> Expected in: N/A

ALSO READ: The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOTZZ_0jxWt1xm00

8. MQ-25 Stingray
> 2021 spending: $292.5 million
> 2023 requested budget: $1.2 billion
> Expected in: 2025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l1Yn_0jxWt1xm00

9. CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford Class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier
> 2021 spending: $2.8 billion
> 2023 requested budget: $3.2 billion
> Expected in: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fKjz_0jxWt1xm00

10. Ground Based Strategic Deterrent
> 2021 spending: $1.4 billion
> 2023 requested budget: $3.6 billion
> Expected in: late 2020s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVucc_0jxWt1xm00

11. B-21 Raider
> 2021 spending: $2.7 billion
> 2023 requested budget: $5.0 billion
> Expected in: mid-2020s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DOLr_0jxWt1xm00

12. SSBN 826 Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
> 2021 spending: $4.5 billion
> 2023 requested budget: $6.3 billion
> Expected in: 2028

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
Defense One

Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane

From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Russia warns US against ‘decapitation strike’ targeting Putin

Russia’s top diplomat warned the US Tuesday against ordering a so-called “decapitation strike” targeting President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked about the alleged assassination plan in a wide-ranging interview with the state new agency Tass. “Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon essentially threatened to carry out a ‘decapitation strike’ against the Kremlin,” he said. “Basically, we are talking about a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian government.” Lavrov cautioned: “If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans.” Lavrov’s comments refer to a Pentagon officer...
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

153K+
Followers
90K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy