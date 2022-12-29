ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says it shot down drone near Engels air base

Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Russian regional governor said on Thursday that air defences had shot down a drone near the Engels air force base, home to long-range strategic bombers.

Russia says Ukraine has already tried to attack the base twice this month, killing at least six Russian servicemen, although it said there was only slight damage to two aircraft.

The base is located near Saratov, 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines in Ukraine.

"Air defence systems shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Engels region," Saratov Governor Roman Busargin wrote in a message on Telegram on Thursday.

Falling debris damaged residential property but nobody was injured, he said. Reports had circulated on social media of locals reporting an explosion and hearing air raid sirens.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.

The Engels base is one of two that host Russia's airborne nuclear forces.

The strikes have raised questions about the effectiveness of Russian air defences, particularly when the frontline is so far away.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has never publicly claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia but calls them "karma" for the Russian invasion.

International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
Reuters

Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
