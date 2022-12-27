Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns With New Theme Song
When a major star returned on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it would have been easy to miss the new song over the massive crowd reaction. However, according to Twitter sleuths and music experts, the return of the Queen Charlotte Flair also included a brand new theme song. Charlotte Flair made...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Roman Reigns And WrestleMania
While WWE is still hopeful that The Rock will be Roman Reigns’ opponent at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, a contingency plan is in place in the event that the anticipated match doesn’t come to fruition. According to Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes is the best bet to challenge...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Pulled From December 30 Live Event In Toronto
A WWE stay may have been pulled from tonight’s live event in Toronto. WWE is set to run two simultaneous events at the same time on Friday when they will hold SmackDown in Tampa and a Raw brand live event in Toronto. It seems like the company has decided...
wrestletalk.com
Notable Promotion To Work With WWE Again?
The aftermath of the December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw Dragon Lee confirm that he’s heading to WWE. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the team of Hermanos Lee, defeated AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. With Dragon Lee...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Storyline Plays Out On Social Media: ‘Pay Attention Closely’
A WWE NXT storyline is set to continue from the television screen onto social media with a new post warning one star to pay close attention. With the return of Dijak to NXT, we know that his revived character is seeking justice and vengeance and it seems that he has his sights on someone in particular.
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Credits ‘Punching’ Ability As Reason For Their Success
A popular AEW star has credited their “punching” ability as the reason for their success. On the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the All Atlantic Championship. Since then, Cassidy has successfully defended the title against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Trent...
Comments / 0