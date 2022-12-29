ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

wrmj.com

Ewing Retires From MC Health Dept.

As the year ends, Mercer County Health Department Administer Carla Ewing is retiring. Her last day on the job was Thursday. Health Department employee Angie Litterst is taking over as the new administrator.
KWQC

Comparing OTC and prescription hearing aid devices

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that provided Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids. The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— can be purchased without a medical exam,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
MUSCATINE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, IL
KWQC

Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
ABINGDON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
PRINCEVILLE, IL
kciiradio.com

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office To Have Extra Patrol This Weekend

With New Years Eve approaching, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 408 driving-related fatalities across the country for the upcoming weekend. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to prove them wrong. Additional patrol will be out in Louisa County this weekend, with a focus on...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Warren County State’s Attorney Tom Siegel Weighs in on Cashless Bail

Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, has held the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, particularly the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions, unconstitutional. Warren County State’s Attorney Tom Siegel explains what that means for the 64 counties that filed a lawsuit against the Pre-Trial Fairness Act provision:
WQAD

Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars

The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes

Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
MACOMB, IL
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Humane Society is over capacity

The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...

