India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is “stable and undergoing scans” in hospital after being injured in a car accident.Pant fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while driving alone and collided with the central reservation on a road in Uttarakhand, northern India, according to news channel NDTV.The 25-year-old was being treated in Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for cuts to his forehead as well as injuries to his knee, wrist, ankle and toe before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and...

1 DAY AGO