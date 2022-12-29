Read full article on original website
Cricket-Revived Warner targets India and Ashes series wins
MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A rejuvenated David Warner said he has "parked" the acrimony over his permanent leadership ban and is focused on helping Australia take series wins in India and the Ashes next year.
The players who could be a surprise inclusion in the Ashes squads next summer
What a difference a year makes. Eleven months ago, England were thrashed 4-0 in Australia after a disastrous Ashes series. But they ended 2022 with 9 wins in their last 10 Tests.
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
New Year Honours 2023: Scotland footballers named on list
Scotland footballers, business leaders and community heroes are among those named in the New Year Honours. Captain Andy Robertson, fellow international Jen Beattie and ex-national team star Kim Little have all been made an MBE. Others recognised include the first female chairwoman of Rolls-Royce, a university principal, a master distiller...
Cricket-South Africa learning that international cricket is 'brutal': Bavuma
MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A rebuilding South Africa are learning international cricket is a "brutal sport" but the players must not shy away from the challenge, batsman Temba Bavuma said in the wake of their second test thrashing in Melbourne.
MCC and Victoria government inquire about hosting India-Pakistan Test at the MCG
CA confirms it would be up to the BCCI and PCB but said there is interest if it could ever be agreed to
Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis
The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
Rishabh Pant: Indian cricketer injured in car accident
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The batsman has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, India's cricket board said in a statement. Pant, who is currently in hospital,...
New Year Honours 2023: Brian May and Lionesses on list
Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted in a New Year Honours list that also celebrates the Lionesses' victory at Euro 2022. England captain Leah Williamson is made an OBE and teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White become MBEs. There is a knighthood for artist Grayson Perry too...
Ben Spencer: Club captain agrees to contract extension at Bath
Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a contract extension with the club. The 30-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has been a key member of a side that have begun to improve under head of rugby Johann van Graan, who joined in the summer.
Elliot Millar-Mills: Bath sign former Wasps tighthead prop as injury cover
Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract. The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury. Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes. Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties,...
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘stable’ in hospital following car accident
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is “stable and undergoing scans” in hospital after being injured in a car accident.Pant fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while driving alone and collided with the central reservation on a road in Uttarakhand, northern India, according to news channel NDTV.The 25-year-old was being treated in Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for cuts to his forehead as well as injuries to his knee, wrist, ankle and toe before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and...
'We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket' - Babar Azam on unexpected declaration
Captain calls for his side to "be positive and play with aggression" as Pakistan finish 2022 without a Test win
'I played against Pele and he never beat me'
Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975. Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder sees knee specialist
Leicester's James Maddison has seen a specialist about his knee injury and will not play against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The midfielder, 26, picked up a knock against West Ham in November before going to the World Cup with England, but did not play in Qatar. He also missed...
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
New Year Honours: Eugene Milne and Lucy Bronze made MBEs
A former health chief who led Newcastle's coronavirus response and one of the North East's victorious Lionesses have been appointed MBEs. Prof Eugene Milne and footballer Lucy Bronze, who is from Berwick and played for Sunderland, were named in the King's first New Year Honours list. He said the honour...
Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list.
Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news
Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
