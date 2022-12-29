Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspect in attempted carjacking in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car at gunpoint in Franklinton on Wednesday. The incident happened in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was sitting in her car waiting for her friend in...
myfox28columbus.com
Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
myfox28columbus.com
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
myfox28columbus.com
Shooting investigation continues, charges dismissed against man mistakenly let out of jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police investigators continue to look into the deadly shooting at a west side Sunoco earlier this month. 21-year-old Andrew Combs was killed, and now loved ones mourn the soon-to-be father's death. David Johnson III was identified at one point as a suspect. Since those...
myfox28columbus.com
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
myfox28columbus.com
Licking County woman found dead and buried outside home, son named as person of interest
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A Licking County man has been named as a person of interest in the death of his mother, Sheriff Randy Thorp said in a press release. Family members of Debra Perrine, 67, requested a welfare check after they had not had contact with her for roughly a week.
myfox28columbus.com
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
myfox28columbus.com
Recent arrest warrant considered "low priority" on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of abducting five-month-old twins in Columbus and sparking a statewide Amber Alert heads back to an Indianapolis courtroom Thursday. Nalah Jackson was arrested in Indiana last week after police say she kidnapped Kason and Kyair Thomas while stealing their mother's car. Those...
myfox28columbus.com
SWAT officer fires gun while serving arrest warrant for juvenile homicide suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three kids were arrested after a SWAT officer was forced to fire his gun in east Columbus, according to Columbus Police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. along Elaine Park Drive. According to the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Police SWAT officers were...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South Warren Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police said one person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ABC 6/FOX...
myfox28columbus.com
Homicide suspect turns himself in to police a month after body found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of killing another man last month has turned himself in to police, ABC 6 has learned. Columbus police on Wednesday confirmed on its Twitter page that John Ferry "voluntarily surrendered" to authorities. Ferry is wanted in connection to the Nov. 23 discovery...
myfox28columbus.com
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman, 80, receives presidential pardon for 1970s murder of abusive husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An eighty-year-old Columbus woman received one of six pardons from President Joe Biden Friday. Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas was convicted of shooting and killing her abusive husband. She was 33 years old at the time of the shooting. She was convicted of murder in the second...
myfox28columbus.com
'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus back on the rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio are back on the rise Wednesday morning. Several gas stations in Columbus were priced at $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $2.93 per gallon. In Columbus, the average is $2.90, which is 8...
myfox28columbus.com
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
myfox28columbus.com
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate relationship with student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard Darby High School teacher resigned after the school district received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student over 10 years ago. Hilliard City Schools informed police after the former student made the allegation over the holiday break. Hilliard Schools Superintendent David...
myfox28columbus.com
That's A Wrap: Eco-friendly ways to dispose of your gift boxes, bags, cards, etc.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas was five days ago, but if your living room still looks like a tornado just blew through it, you're not alone. If you're thinking about finally cleaning up once and for all, here are some ways to do that with the environment in mind.
