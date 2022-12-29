ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspect in attempted carjacking in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car at gunpoint in Franklinton on Wednesday. The incident happened in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was sitting in her car waiting for her friend in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South Warren Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police said one person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices in Columbus back on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio are back on the rise Wednesday morning. Several gas stations in Columbus were priced at $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $2.93 per gallon. In Columbus, the average is $2.90, which is 8...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard Darby High School teacher resigned after the school district received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student over 10 years ago. Hilliard City Schools informed police after the former student made the allegation over the holiday break. Hilliard Schools Superintendent David...
HILLIARD, OH

