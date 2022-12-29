ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

These Luxe Scented Hand Soaps Are Chic, Hydrating, & 70% Off Their Usual Price at Costco Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Between flu, RSV, and COVID-19 rearing their heads this time of year, it’s prime hand-washing season — which can mean that dry winter skin on our hands is getting drier and drier with every wash. There’s only so much you can do to combat this when you’re out and about scrubbing up for 20 seconds, but in the comfort of your home, you should make sure to have an ultra-hydrating hand soap that can help repair the damage to your...
Digital Trends

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum makes cleaning a breeze

This content was produced in partnership with Samsung. Most people don’t consider cleaning their homes to be fun (although you may be one of the lucky few who actually enjoys it), but the right tools can make the job a lot more enjoyable — or at least a bit less of a chore. A good cordless vacuum is one weapon everybody should have in their dirt-busting arsenal, and if one of your New Year’s resolutions includes a commitment to a cleaner home, the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum might be the perfect weapon in the war against floor grime.
denver7.com

You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
Architectural Digest

How to Clean Mold and Mildew and Stop It in Its Tracks

Unless you’re making cheese or soy sauce, keeping your home as fungus-free as possible should be a top priority. Knowing how to clean mold and mildew will bring you that much closer to a neater, not to mention healthier, abode. If the mere presence of mold leaves you in a cold sweat, don’t worry. Experts tell us that it’s normal for homes to have some level of mold.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

New Years 2023 cleaning deals on robot vacuums, laundry appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Keeping up with all of your home cleaning tasks can be exhausting and time consuming, but the right robot vacuum...
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Colored Clothes

A colorful wardrobe brings fun, delight, and personality. But when those clothes become stained, it can turn you white as a ghost in panic. Thankfully, we’ve researched how to remove stains from colored clothes most effectively. Whether you spill tea or oily food onto your clothes, have sweat or blood stains, or perhaps have slipped in the grass — we can help. You can remove all of these marks.
homedit.com

How to Wash a Comforter

You can wash a comforter similar to any other load of laundry. Over time, your comforter accumulates dust mites, skin cells, and dirt. And depending on how much you sweat at night, it can absorb sweat and discolor. To keep your comforter clean and in excellent condition, wash it 1-2...
knowtechie.com

Dry your hair in a flash with the lightning-fast Tensky Hair Dryer

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective. Looking for a hair dryer that is fast, safe, and efficient? Then look no further than the Tensky High-Speed Hair Dryer. This blow dryer is seriously powerful. But...
homedit.com

How to Clean Vinyl Siding

Keep mildew and dirt from taking over your house by learning how to clean vinyl siding. Vinyl has been the number-one siding choice in the United States since 1995. And it’s easy to see why – vinyl is low maintenance, comes in numerous colors and designs, and is much less expensive than materials like brick, stone, or wood.
Android Authority

How to clean your Apple Watch

Keeping your watch — and your wrist — clean and dry is the best way to care for your device. Whether it’s sweat, sunblock, or you’ve developed a rash, something will inevitably leave you wondering how to clean your Apple Watch. Follow the proper instructions to freshen up your wristwear without damaging your device.
dornob.com

Air Purifying Headboard Creates a Bubble of Clean Air Around You As You Sleep

You might think you’re safe from the adverse effects of air pollution in your bedroom while you sleep, but there are more contaminants lurking in and around your bed than you imagine. Dust particles, tiny mites, mold, mildew, and toxic chemicals present in furniture, bedding, carpets, and paint are just a few of the pollutants we breathe in every night.
Stephen L Dalton

Methods to improve indoor air quality

You can't claim all your in-home air quality issues are the fault of your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) or even your ductwork. Several conditions affect your home’s air quality, and you can quickly and inexpensively change some of those.

Comments / 0

Community Policy