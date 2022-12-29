There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.

DULLES, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO