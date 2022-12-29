ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tysonsreporter.com

New transit dashboard shows Fairfax Connector’s big 2022 rider rebound

A new dashboard looking at transit around the region illustrates Fairfax Connector’s slow climb back to pre-pandemic ridership levels. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission recently released an interactive website that lets users break down ridership at various local transit services and compare and contrast those figures. For Fairfax Connector,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Annual New Year’s Day photo contest returns to Fairfax County trails

Fairfax County’s trails are ready for their close-up. With 2023 right around the corner, the Fairfax County Park Authority and Fairfax County Park Foundation are once again inviting community members to take a hike and submit their best snapshots for potential prizes. The annual First Hike Fairfax photo contest...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Part of Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run set to open tomorrow

A portion of the new Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run near Vienna is expected to open for traffic this week. Vehicles will shift onto one lane of the new bridge between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road starting around 2 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced yesterday.
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime

The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1

There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
DULLES, VA

