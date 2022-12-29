ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Best fireplace grate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a fireplace, you know a fireplace grate isn’t an option; it is crucial to the performance and care of your fireplace. Because of this, you purchase the best fireplace grate you can. There are a number...
KGET 17

Best pop tube

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fun to stretch, bend, connect and make noise with, pop tubes might not be much to look at, but they’re hugely popular with kids. Although most look similar, there are differences and not all are equally flexible or durable.
SheKnows

These Luxe Scented Hand Soaps Are Chic, Hydrating, & 70% Off Their Usual Price at Costco Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Between flu, RSV, and COVID-19 rearing their heads this time of year, it’s prime hand-washing season — which can mean that dry winter skin on our hands is getting drier and drier with every wash. There’s only so much you can do to combat this when you’re out and about scrubbing up for 20 seconds, but in the comfort of your home, you should make sure to have an ultra-hydrating hand soap that can help repair the damage to your...
KGET 17

Best monitor stand

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
CBS News

New Years 2023 cleaning deals on robot vacuums, laundry appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Keeping up with all of your home cleaning tasks can be exhausting and time consuming, but the right robot vacuum...
KGET 17

Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?

(WTAJ) — Have you ever noticed more people than usual in line at the car wash after a big winter storm? While snow and ice may potentially contain dirt, they don’t necessarily make your car dirty enough to need washing. So what gives?. The answer is salt. Because...
denver7.com

You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
Architectural Digest

How to Clean Mold and Mildew and Stop It in Its Tracks

Unless you’re making cheese or soy sauce, keeping your home as fungus-free as possible should be a top priority. Knowing how to clean mold and mildew will bring you that much closer to a neater, not to mention healthier, abode. If the mere presence of mold leaves you in a cold sweat, don’t worry. Experts tell us that it’s normal for homes to have some level of mold.
TEXAS STATE
KGET 17

Best men’s winter hiking boot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spring, summer and fall are often considered the best seasons to hike. The colors are vivid, the weather is agreeable, and clothing can be light. So why would anyone want to trek in winter? Many people enjoy the challenge of winter hiking, the snowy scenery is unique and enticing and winter hiking means less crowded trails.
homedit.com

How to Wash a Comforter

You can wash a comforter similar to any other load of laundry. Over time, your comforter accumulates dust mites, skin cells, and dirt. And depending on how much you sweat at night, it can absorb sweat and discolor. To keep your comforter clean and in excellent condition, wash it 1-2...
knowtechie.com

Dry your hair in a flash with the lightning-fast Tensky Hair Dryer

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective. Looking for a hair dryer that is fast, safe, and efficient? Then look no further than the Tensky High-Speed Hair Dryer. This blow dryer is seriously powerful. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy