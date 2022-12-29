Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s unique pizza toppings
Pizza toppings can be a hot topic. While some prefer to play it safe with tried and true pepperoni, some like to mix it up and try new and different things.
Best Hot Dog in West Virginia? Try these 50 spots
Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia? Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour. With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs. A list of […]
Former Charleston, West Virginia, mayor shuts the doors on his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022. Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has […]
Best restaurant in West Virginia, according to Mashed.com
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. According to Mashed.com one restaurant in West Virginia makes the best places to dine list. After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and […]
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In West Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
Visiting the best things to do in West Virginia is something you won’t want to miss on your southern U.S. travels. From beautiful rolling hills, fall foliage-covered mountains, and breathtaking waterfalls to historical sites, unique museums, and memorable brews, West Virginia is the hidden gem of the south!. You...
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Statewide virtual job fair coming to West Virginia
WorkForce West Virginia is inviting employers and job seekers to participate in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs starting on Jan. 4 from 12-3 p.m.
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
wchstv.com
Eleven new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday there have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia, and hospitalizations were up more than 30. It marks the first deaths associated with the virus the state agency has reported in nearly two weeks....
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns
If your New Year's resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
