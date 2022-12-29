ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Best restaurant in West Virginia, according to Mashed.com

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. According to Mashed.com one restaurant in West Virginia makes the best places to dine list. After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In West Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss

Visiting the best things to do in West Virginia is something you won’t want to miss on your southern U.S. travels. From beautiful rolling hills, fall foliage-covered mountains, and breathtaking waterfalls to historical sites, unique museums, and memorable brews, West Virginia is the hidden gem of the south!. You...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy