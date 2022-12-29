Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and...
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups, has died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for 'the beautiful game,' has died at 82.
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool in 'chasing' mood, Madrid at Valladolid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Liverpool will look to gain ground on the top four of the Premier League when it hosts Leicester. The Reds are in sixth place and manager Jurgen Klopp said “we are in a chasing mood definitely.” Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday. Leicester was on a good run before the World Cup break but lost 3-0 to Newcastle on Boxing Day. West Ham is just one point and two places above the relegation zone and will host mid-table Brentford.
Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward
Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront. Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs. Juve could...
Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains basis for tight bond with Barcelona star
To the surprise of many after their Champions League exit, Barcelona will return to La Liga on top of the table. If there are two players that have stood out more than anyone else along that 14-game stretch, it is Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski. The German has found...
Predicted XIs Real Valladolid-Real Madrid: Karim Benzema to start after over 2 months
Real Madrid are back in action on Friday evening for the first time after the World Cup, and face an uncomfortable trip to the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid. They do so missing just one player, Mariano Diaz. The headline news will likely be the return of Karim...
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
MATCHDAY: Man United can end 2022 in top 4; Barcelona derby
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester United has the chance to end a turbulent year by moving into the top four of the Premier League when it plays Wolverhampton at Molineux. A win would move Erik ten Hag's United up to fourth position and two points above Tottenham, which hosts Aston Villa in the first league game of 2023 on Sunday. League leader Arsenal plays at Brighton in the late game. Second-place Manchester City hosts Everton — with Toffees manager Frank Lampard under increased pressure — while third-place Newcastle welcomes Leeds. Also Saturday, it's: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs. Southampton.
Tennis-Norrie stuns Nadal as Britain lead Spain 2-0 in United Cup
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a wobbly start as Cameron Norrie handed him a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat in the United Cup on Saturday as Britain took a 2-0 lead over Spain in the mixed team tournament.
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men's soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn't tested in European leagues. The contention is that Pelé didn’t prove himself against some of the best clubs in the world — and other soccer greats did.But despite playing most of his career at Brazilian club Santos, and later with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, Pelé did actually face some of the finest...
Endrick Felipe reveals reasons he chose Real Madrid over other major offers
Brazilian starlet Endrick Felipe has signed a deal to take him to Real Madrid in 2024, but with several clubs willing to pay towards €60m for a 16-year-old, he had his pick of Europe’s elite clubs. Barcelona were interested in Endrick early on, but quickly dropped out as...
