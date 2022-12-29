Read full article on original website
Related
Serena Williams Gives Secret Tour of Venus Williams’ Trophy Wall
Showing off the family hardware. While visiting her sister Venus Williams' house, Serena Williams secretly took fans on tour of the tennis champion's impressive "Hall Of Fame" trophy collection....
Serena Williams Admits She’s Struggling To ‘Relax’ After Retiring From Tennis 3 Months Ago
Serena Williams is getting vulnerable about what retirement is like for her. In a frank tweet she shared on Dec. 28, the recently retired 41-year-old tennis star admitted that not constantly being on the go or preparing for her next match isn’t easy. “I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined,” she wrote. “I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before…”
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams opens up on post retirement struggles: “It’s harder than I ever imagined”
Serena Williams opened up about struggling with retirement as the former tennis superstar finds it very hard to just relax after working tirelessly for decades. Williams was good at tennis due to a high dose of talent but also due to working very hard on her craft. She's a person who is used to working and loves to work so retirement is something she is having a tough time dealing with. She opened up about it publicly by writing on Twitter that she's finding it very hard to just relax:
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
Yardbarker
Martina Navratilova on Noami Osaka: ‘Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything else’
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova thinks that Naomi Osaka’s ventures outside of tennis are largely to blame for the 25-year-olds recent poor form. Osaka was last seen in September at the Japan Open which she was forced to withdraw from due to an abdominal injury and fans are eagerly awaiting her return.
Stars share their hopes for 2023
Famous faces from Elle Macpherson to Chance the Rapper tell CNN their hopes and dreams for the new year.
Hypebae
Serena Williams Shares Update on Her Life After Retiring From Tennis
Serena Williams has taken to Twitter to give fans an update on her life after retirement. “I’m currently allowing myself to be tired,” she recently wrote. “Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before…”
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe wins after retirement while Kvitova downs Pegula at United Cup
Frances Tiafoe won his match against Tomas Machac after the Czech player retired down a set with Petra Kvitova beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets. Overall the US team still pulled out a win as Fritz and Pegula teamed up for the doubles match and won it over Lehecka and Bouzkova. It was an exciting stretch of matches as Tiafoe started off his year with a win. He was playing Machac who is a capable hard court player and he proved it in the second set when he was up a break against the American.
Comments / 0