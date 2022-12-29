Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
The Cincinnati Bengals Could Benefit From a First-Round Bye
The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up and facing two vital games — there’s a chance they could get the No. 1 seed. Trey Wingo and Arif Hasan break down what it would mean for the Bengals to get that first-round bye.
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow
The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Chad Johnson will sit with Bengals fans Monday night, get after Bills players
Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson says he’ll be at Paycor Stadium on Monday night when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills in what has the looks of one of the top games of the season. It goes a little deeper than that too — Johnson says he’s going to...
Bengals Announce Ruler Of The Jungle For Monday Night Football Against Buffalo
Those stars teamed up with the late Lewis Billups to help lead a league-average defense to the 1989 Super Bowl, where they eventually fell 20-16 against San Francisco. It's a good omen bringing those three to town with a top-five quarterback on the opposing sideline. They combined for 17 picks in the 1988 regular season.
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Josh Allen excited to face Logan Wilson, swap jerseys after Buffalo-Cincinnati game Monday
Interviewed during Friday's Barstool Sports broadcast of the Arizona Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's looking forward to facing Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for the first time in an NFL game, and swapping jerseys after the Monday Night Football showdown. Allen and Wilson...
Bills QB Josh Allen = Chiefs' Travis Kelce?: Bengals DB Jessie Bates III Makes Comparison
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has built a reputation as being a running back-like signal-caller that invites contact, something that follows him into Monday night's road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. But another offensive superstar, one that the Bengals have generally gotten the best of over the...
