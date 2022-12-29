Read full article on original website
Related
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens millions
The biggest holiday storm in decades is set to hit much of the U.S. Winter storm warnings, blizzard conditions and dangerous cold is forecast in more than 40 states, from the Pacific Northwest to New England, and as far south as Florida. Elise Preston has the details.
Historic blizzard turns row of Ontario houses into stunning ‘ice town’
Incredible drone footage shows a row of houses fully crystallised in ice, turning Ontario’s Fort Erie town into a fairytale “ice town”.A historic blizzard that hit the US and Canada over the Christmas weekend brought strong winds, freezing rain, heavy snowfall, power outages to entire regions.Entire rows of houses can be seen coated in ice as a result of the weather.Canada’s Niagara region - which includes Fort Erie, Crystal Beach, Port Colborne, and Wainfleet - declared a state of emergency after wind and snow battered areas near Lake Erie and the US border.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buffalo neighbourhood buried under blanket of snow amid fatal stormFist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argumentThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snow in Japan Caused 17 Deaths, 93 Injured, Widespread Power Outages and Travel Delays
According to a recent weather report, the heavy snow unloaded in Japan resulted in widespread power outages, 93 injuries and 17 deaths as many residents prepared for the Holidays. The challenging weather in Japan produced heavy snow that affected many residents and motorists. As Christmas came near, the snow and...
Comments / 0