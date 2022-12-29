ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams James Corden For Copying His Watch What Happens Live Set

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FK9Sb_0jxWq0yQ00

James Corden , who was in the hot seat back in October for being rude to the wait staff at a restaurant, just can’t seem to stay out of trouble these days. Now, Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live , is slamming the late-night talk show host for totally ripping off his set.

Page Six reported that on a recent podcast episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi , Andy demanded that he receive his flowers for playing a role in shaping late-night tv. “I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” he said.

For those who may not be familiar with the Bravo executive’s show, guests from different Bravo shows, along with celebrities, come to Andy’s clubhouse to take shots, throw shade , gossip about their co-stars, and sometimes even spill behind-the-scenes tea no one knew . One of the unique things about Andy’s show is that his set is insanely cool.

There’s a bar (yes, with alcohol,) an intimate live studio audience, live polls, and back in the day, Andy even had his dog there with him. In fact, WWHL was a “first” for many things — and Andy is making sure we know it.

“[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar,” he said. “James Corden kind of wound up…” he continued before being interrupted by Bruce, who added, “Ripping off your set.”

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Says It’s A “Good Idea” For CNN To Limit Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper’s NYE Drinking

“There you go,” Andy responded. “I am so glad we’re still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God.”

Later in the interview, Andy voiced his frustration about feeling left out of the late-night talk show host community. “I don’t feel totally part of the [late night television] group and I have been on late night TV for 13 years,” he said.

“Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden who wasn’t even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started.” Although he was initially left out, Andy noted that Vanity Fair’s editor later apologized to him.

Whether he’s included in photo shoots or not, Andy has revolutionized how viewers consume late-night television. Truthfully, I don’t know the last time I tuned into a late-night talk show that wasn’t WWHL. Actually, Andy’s show is probably one of the ONLY, if not the only, late-night show that I watch.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT JAMES ALLEGEDLY COPYING ANDY’S SET? DO YOU THINK THEY ARE SIMILAR?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]

The post Andy Cohen Slams James Corden For Copying His Watch What Happens Live Set appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa’s Surprise ‘Live’ Guest Co-Host Is a Very Famous Face

Kelly Ripa is enlisting a familiar guest co-host for today’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. (And no, it’s not her husband, Mark Consuelos.) Today, producers shared a behind-the-scenes video on the talk show’s official Instagram account. The clip confirmed that Ripa hosted the episode alongside Josh Groban, who filled in for Ryan Seacrest.
Decider.com

Andy Cohen Confirms He and Anderson Cooper Will Not Be Drinking On New Year’s Eve

It looks like CNN officially put the kibosh on Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s boozed-up New Year’s Eve extravaganza. While the network announced last month that their reporters would not be allowed to indulge in alcohol on or off camera during this year’s broadcast, we still held out hope that the BFF duo’s drunken antics would be an exception.
Deadline

Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet

NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today

It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Decider.com

Why Savannah Guthrie Isn’t on ‘Today Show’ This Week

Savannah Guthrie, where are you? After being absent from The Today Show since Nov. 28, the anchor revealed yesterday (Nov. 30) that she would not be co-hosting the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the “flu or something.”. Viewers were concerned about Guthrie’s absence after recent rumors of...
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
bravotv.com

The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)

Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
RadarOnline

'She Thinks She's Jen Aniston': Ex-'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused Of Snatching Clothes From People's Hands At NYC Sample Sale

Sacked Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer shocked shoppers when she was spotted strutting around a high-end sample same in New York in a desperate bid to get attention after being left out of Bravo's spin-off Legacy, RadarOnline.com has learned. After commandeering her own dressing room at the Ramy Brook sample sale, where everyone else was forced to share, an eyewitness dished that "Ramona didn't stay in there for very long — because she was marching around the store half-naked, desperate for people to pay attention to her!"At one point, the ex-reality wreck wasn't content with what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'

“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
Parade

Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Fail

Paula Abdul is catching heat for her latest Instagram post, which internet users are deeming a complete photoshop fail. After posting a number of Instagram photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party, the American Idol judge's followers seemed to be less interested in the fancy holiday bash and more concerned with how different Abdul looked in the photos.
Popculture

Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air

The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
Reality Tea

Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House

It’s truly hard to believe that we live in the year 2022 and we’re still keeping up with The Kardashians and all their antics. Kris Jenner truly is the hardest working momager in Hollywood. In the current era, fans are particularly seeing a transformation of Kourtney Kardashian. She’s deeply in love with her husband Travis Barker […] The post Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
realitytitbit.com

Kardashian fans joke the ‘blissful’ Christmas family portrait is ‘photoshopped’

For the first time in a while, all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters are together in one fame, celebrating the holiday season at their annual lavish Christmas party. While fans were in disbelief, many joked that the family portrait was ‘photoshopped’. On December 24, the famous family celebrated their annual...
OK! Magazine

'Where’s Your Wife?': Fans Slam Sam Asghari For Not Posting With Britney Spears & Ditching His Wedding Ring

Britney Spears loyalists are not happy with Sam Asghari. The hunky actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, to share a snap of himself getting primped on set of an upcoming project. However, fans noticed there was one special person noticeably absent — his wife of seven months. "Oh, hey. It’s me on set for @mr.right.app," Asghari captioned the picture of himself smiling from ear-to-ear as someone combed his hair.FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP STAR'S EARLY DAYS"It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?"...
SFGate

Ryan Seacrest Is a Killjoy About Drinking on TV During New Year’s Eve

Ryan Seacrest is a New Year’s Eve party pooper and wants CNN to have a booze-less holiday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host of NBC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve had some pointed words for his NYE competitors over at CNN, who choose to drink on air during the annual festivities.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy