Virginia State

How cancer brought them closer together

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Being diagnosed with cancer can be one of the toughest moments anyone ever has to go through. But for two Central Virginia women, it only made their bond tighter.

Tracy Sears, with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union, showed the women some support at a fashion show.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

