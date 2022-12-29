Read full article on original website
Sunderland issue warning to supporters ahead of James McClean reunion
Club urge fans to be on best behaviour at DW Stadium.
Irish Premiership: NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor wants fully professional league
Gerard Lawlor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Football League, says he hopes the Irish Premiership will be fully professional in five years. Of the 12 teams - Linfield, Larne and Glentoran - are full-time and Crusaders are three-quarters professional. "As CEO, I would like to see the men's Premiership...
Isaac Olaofe: Stockport County sign Millwall striker for undisclosed fee
Stockport County have signed striker Isaac Olaofe from Championship club Millwall for an undisclosed fee. The deal will be completed on 1 January and the 23-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Olaofe came through the Millwall academy and has made three appearances for the senior side. "I've tracked Isaac for...
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
Sunderland boss dismisses claims it was a gamble to use Alex Pritchard at Wigan
Alex Pritchard latest just six minutes at Wigan, but he was not considered a risk despite recent injury.
QPR apologises over offensive message about Luton Town fan
A football club has apologised after an offensive message about a rival fan appeared on its stadium's main screen. Brian Rourke, 53, a Luton Town fan, was found with a serious head injury following his team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November 2021. At Thursday's game between the two...
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
Charlie Austin: Swindon re-sign ex-Burnley, QPR, Southampton & West Brom striker
Swindon Town have re-signed striker Charlie Austin on a free transfer. The 33-year-old ex-Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton & West Bromwich Albion goal poacher has returned to the County Ground almost 12 years after leaving the Robins for Turf Moor. Since leaving QPR for a second time at the end...
Crawley co-chairman steps into dugout for defeat amid growing chaos
The Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson stepped into the dugout for Friday’s match against Stevenage, following the departure of manager Matthew Etherington on Thursday. Johnson’s decision to take on a “more direct, hands-on role” did not pay off as Crawley were beaten 3-1 by their promotion-chasing hosts.
Scottish Gossip: Baccus, Trafford, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Clark, Gordon, Oda
Rangers manager Michael Beale has sent scouts to assess St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his impressive displays for Australia in the World Cup. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Buddies until the summer of 2024. (Scottish Sun) Nobody can fill the void left by the late, great Pele,...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
'He's broken his own record' - Tony Mowbray gives Corry Evans update
Sunderland boss explains midfielder's absence at Wigan.
On This Day (30 December 2021): Sunderland thrash the Owls to go top of League One!
A wise man once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”. Alright, it was Ferris Bueller. But the sentiment’s bang on – especially in football. And especially this year with Sunderland. Because, exactly...
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Former Sunderland star on horror injury: 'I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again'
“I know what lies ahead,' says ex-Sunderland man after Christmas Day surgery.
Premier League team of 2022: Opta gives its starting XI of the year
With the World Cup taking us almost all the way to the end of 2022, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the Premier League and assess the key figures across the year. And what better way than to formulate a best XI of 2022?
Preston and Huddersfield charged by FA over Boxing Day fracas
Preston and Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association following a first-half fracas in their Championship game on Boxing Day. The incident happened after a heavy 13th-minute tackle by David Kasumu on Ryan Ledson, which led to the Terriers midfielder being shown a yellow card. Both clubs have been...
