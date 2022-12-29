ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Irish Premiership: NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor wants fully professional league

Gerard Lawlor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Football League, says he hopes the Irish Premiership will be fully professional in five years. Of the 12 teams - Linfield, Larne and Glentoran - are full-time and Crusaders are three-quarters professional. "As CEO, I would like to see the men's Premiership...
BBC

Isaac Olaofe: Stockport County sign Millwall striker for undisclosed fee

Stockport County have signed striker Isaac Olaofe from Championship club Millwall for an undisclosed fee. The deal will be completed on 1 January and the 23-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Olaofe came through the Millwall academy and has made three appearances for the senior side. "I've tracked Isaac for...
BBC

West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
BBC

QPR apologises over offensive message about Luton Town fan

A football club has apologised after an offensive message about a rival fan appeared on its stadium's main screen. Brian Rourke, 53, a Luton Town fan, was found with a serious head injury following his team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November 2021. At Thursday's game between the two...
BBC

New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE

Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
BBC

Charlie Austin: Swindon re-sign ex-Burnley, QPR, Southampton & West Brom striker

Swindon Town have re-signed striker Charlie Austin on a free transfer. The 33-year-old ex-Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton & West Bromwich Albion goal poacher has returned to the County Ground almost 12 years after leaving the Robins for Turf Moor. Since leaving QPR for a second time at the end...
The Guardian

Crawley co-chairman steps into dugout for defeat amid growing chaos

The Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson stepped into the dugout for Friday’s match against Stevenage, following the departure of manager Matthew Etherington on Thursday. Johnson’s decision to take on a “more direct, hands-on role” did not pay off as Crawley were beaten 3-1 by their promotion-chasing hosts.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Baccus, Trafford, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Clark, Gordon, Oda

Rangers manager Michael Beale has sent scouts to assess St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his impressive displays for Australia in the World Cup. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Buddies until the summer of 2024. (Scottish Sun) Nobody can fill the void left by the late, great Pele,...
The Guardian

Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds

I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Yardbarker

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
BBC

Preston and Huddersfield charged by FA over Boxing Day fracas

Preston and Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association following a first-half fracas in their Championship game on Boxing Day. The incident happened after a heavy 13th-minute tackle by David Kasumu on Ryan Ledson, which led to the Terriers midfielder being shown a yellow card. Both clubs have been...

