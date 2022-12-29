Southwest cancellations continue amid ‘meltdown’; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

On Monday, Santos — who was recently elected to represent a portion of Long Island, New York, in Congress — admitted to a slew of lies he told about his qualifications on the campaign trail Rep.-elect George Santos is under investigation after admitting to fabricating details of his past, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Nassau District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "The residents of Nassau County...

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO