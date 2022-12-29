Southwest cancellations continue amid ‘meltdown’; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwest cancellations continue amid 'meltdown'; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July.

 1 day ago
DA Launches Investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos for Fabrications She Calls 'Nothing Short of Stunning'

On Monday, Santos — who was recently elected to represent a portion of Long Island, New York, in Congress — admitted to a slew of lies he told about his qualifications on the campaign trail Rep.-elect George Santos is under investigation after admitting to fabricating details of his past, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Nassau District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "The residents of Nassau County...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Trump taxes being released today; Southwest promises much better Friday; college bowl roundup. A look at your morning headlines.

Sandbar sharks swim next to a snorkeler in the Mediterranean Sea near a power plant off the coast of Hadera, Israel, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The hot water gushing from an industrial plant in Israel's northern city of Hadera draws these sharks that are not considered to be dangerous to people, but are increasingly endangered by overfishing. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NEW YORK STATE

