Sooners Prepare For Cheez-It Bowl Thursday Afternoon

 2 days ago
Fans are rallying around their team in Orlando as the Sooners get ready to take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Head Coach Brent Venables said he's hopeful an upset today against the Seminoles can jump start the program heading into next year.

The Sooners maintain a 6-1 record against Florida State, part of a larger 41-1-1 record against the entire ACC, with the one loss being against the Seminoles in 1964.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Orlando.

