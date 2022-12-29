ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the app TikTok from all state-owned devices and prohibits access to the app on state networks. TikTok’s parent company is a Chinese-based company and Governor Kelly has decided to announce this executive...
Emporia gazette.com

State TikTok ban doesn't immediately affect city channels

A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
KVOE

At least one local department deletes TikTok account following executive order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly; City and County governments to continue monitoring situation

The impact of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s recent banning of social media platform TikTok on state-owned devices has been felt by one local agency. Meanwhile, local government is continuing to monitor and discuss the situation at this time. Governor Kelly signed executive order 20-10 into law Wednesday which bans...
lawrencekstimes.com

Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
KWCH.com

Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
KSNT News

Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
KCTV 5

Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance

KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
kiowacountysignal.com

Kansas Catholic Conference denounces start of ‘Abortion by Zoom call’ in Kansas

Topeka —”The announcement by Planned Parenthood in Kansas to begin executing chemical abortions on vulnerable women with unplanned pregnancies is a despicable act that clearly places profits ahead of the health and well-being of women and preborn children,” said Lucrecia Nold, Policy Specialist for the Kansas Catholic Conference. “Simply put, Kansas women deserve better treatment than what amounts to abortion by zoom call.”
adastraradio.com

Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest

Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Citizens Bank of Kansas Receives KBA Award

The Kansas Bankers Association recently honored Citizens Bank of Kansas with the Century of Family Banking Award which recognizes Kansas banks with continuous family leadership for one-hundred years. In 2002, The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) created the Century of Family Banking Award. This award is given to banks with members...
