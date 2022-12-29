Read full article on original website
KOCO
Looking at new laws that go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — The new year will also mean new laws go into effect in Oklahoma. Eight laws will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. They include reducing unemployment benefits, voter registration rules and protection for consumers. Oklahomans have seen a lot of laws over the past few months...
Inside Kansas Politics: Gov. Kelly talks marijuana, GOP, food tax and more
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— On this edition of Inside Kansas Politics, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sat down for her first exclusive television interview since her re-election. The governor talks about her four-year plan, including another push to “Axe the Food Tax.” Kelly also weighs in on the ongoing abortion rights debate, and how far she will go to […]
Legislature preps to press hot buttons instead of helping Kansans | Commentary
Outgoing lawmaker Chuck Schmidt says culture wars nonsense takes precedence over Medicaid expansion and inflation.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
K-12 vacancies in 2022 topped 1,600 due to low wages, COVID-19 and retirements
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the app TikTok from all state-owned devices and prohibits access to the app on state networks. TikTok’s parent company is a Chinese-based company and Governor Kelly has decided to announce this executive...
Emporia gazette.com
State TikTok ban doesn't immediately affect city channels
A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
KVOE
At least one local department deletes TikTok account following executive order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly; City and County governments to continue monitoring situation
The impact of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s recent banning of social media platform TikTok on state-owned devices has been felt by one local agency. Meanwhile, local government is continuing to monitor and discuss the situation at this time. Governor Kelly signed executive order 20-10 into law Wednesday which bans...
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
KWCH.com
Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
KCTV 5
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas Catholic Conference denounces start of ‘Abortion by Zoom call’ in Kansas
Topeka —”The announcement by Planned Parenthood in Kansas to begin executing chemical abortions on vulnerable women with unplanned pregnancies is a despicable act that clearly places profits ahead of the health and well-being of women and preborn children,” said Lucrecia Nold, Policy Specialist for the Kansas Catholic Conference. “Simply put, Kansas women deserve better treatment than what amounts to abortion by zoom call.”
KS Gov. Laura Kelly announces retirement of KS State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire in January 2023 after 11 years in the position.
Food sales tax cut will start soon in Kansas; here’s what to know
The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Citizens Bank of Kansas Receives KBA Award
The Kansas Bankers Association recently honored Citizens Bank of Kansas with the Century of Family Banking Award which recognizes Kansas banks with continuous family leadership for one-hundred years. In 2002, The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) created the Century of Family Banking Award. This award is given to banks with members...
