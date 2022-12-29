ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
NORMAN, OK
thefootballbrainiacs.com

Boom News! | OkState EDGE Transfer Trace Ford Commits to Oklahoma!

The Sooners added their fifth portal player to their program as former Oklahoma State EDGE Trace Ford announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Oklahoma!. Upon entering the NCAA transfer Portal, Ford was a hot commodity as he visited Auburn, SMU, USC and OU. The Sooners pitch won out in the end and Ford will be making the Bedlam flip.
NORMAN, OK
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision

MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
MOORE, OK

