Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Former Oklahoma, SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be playing in the Big Ten next season. On Friday afternoon, Mordecai announced on social media that he's transferring to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility. Earlier today, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic called Wisconsin the favorite for Mordecai's services. In...
How Oklahoma 5-Star Peyton Bowen Quieted Himself and Everyone Else to Pick OU
After a controversial signing day flip, the Sooners' newest member cleared the air and explained how he was trying to please everyone else instead of following his heart.
There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
thefootballbrainiacs.com
Boom News! | OkState EDGE Transfer Trace Ford Commits to Oklahoma!
The Sooners added their fifth portal player to their program as former Oklahoma State EDGE Trace Ford announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Oklahoma!. Upon entering the NCAA transfer Portal, Ford was a hot commodity as he visited Auburn, SMU, USC and OU. The Sooners pitch won out in the end and Ford will be making the Bedlam flip.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Discusses Peyton Bowen's Unique Experience
Recruiting decisions are "never an easy thing," the Sooners' head coach said, but he's proud of OU's newest 5-star recruit for enduring "quite a journey."
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision
MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
Comments / 0