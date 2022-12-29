Read full article on original website
Faye Purcell
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Mark Calhoun
Mark Calhoun, age 70 of Early, passed from this life on December 28, 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Nona Gayle (Rippetoe) Carnes
Nona Carnes, age 79, of Bangs passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Nona will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
Shawn Fagundes
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
Dan Collom
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
Steve Galvan
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1pm-4pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio Puentes of Templo...
Ginger Minkley Thomas
Ginger Minkley Thomas, age 68, of Brownwood, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service for Ginger will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 31 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lake Brownwood. Ginger was born on August 27, 1954 in Graham...
Alicia Villarreal
Alicia Villarreal, 83, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Brownwood, TX. Alicia Villarreal was born on January 21, 1939, in Brownwood, TX, to Cresencio Rodriquez and Josephine Rodriquez. Alicia graduated from high school in 1958. She started her career as a Teacher’s Aide at Northwest Elementary and went on...
Mary Blanche Turner-Hext
Mary Blanche Turner-Hext, 98, died December 27, 2022 in Tyler, TX. She was born on November 28, 1924 in Buford, TX to parents, A.J. and Bennie Lee Adams Hooks. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jay Hooks and...
Robert ‘Mark’ Bretzke
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
New year starts with art at First Thursday event
Start your new year with a stop by the Art Center gallery in downtown Brownwood at 215 Fisk. Check out a diverse exhibit that will include paintings, pots, 3D assemblages, collage, and photography. Six local artists will be featured in this invitational event, and you can meet them at the Opening Reception, Thurs. Jan. 5, from 5 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served.
MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
Lady Lions win see-saw battle over Valley Mills, 52-49, in Classic finale
The Brownwood Lady Lions finished the Classic with a 3-2 mark and are 13-13 on the season. The Brownwood Lady Lions trailed by eight points in the first half before rallying, then again by six points in the second half before emerging with a 52-49 victory over the Valley Mills Lady Eagles in Friday afternoon’s TexasBank Holiday Classic finale at Warren Gym.
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
TexasBank Holiday Classic Day 1 Results
Click the links below to find out the results of all of Wednesday’s games and Thursday’s schedule. *Note: The games scheduled for Brownwood High School Thursday will be played at the Brownwood Middle School due to a water leak.
Early knocked off by Abilene Wylie, 56-36, in second Classic contest
The Early Longhorns suffered their first defeat at the TexasBank Holiday Classic Thursday morning, falling to the Class 5A Abilene Wylie Bulldogs by a 56-36 count at the Brownwood Middle School. Early (9-7), which defeated Brady, 61-45, in its tournament opener Wednesday, trailed Wylie (6-12) just 12-9 after one quarter,...
