Tesla owners in the United Kingdom face multiple-hour-long lines to charge their cars at Supercharging locations this week. As demand for electric vehicles (and Teslas in particular) has skyrocketed over the past year, so has the demand for charging infrastructure. And while the Tesla Supercharging network is often credited as being one of the best and most widespread in the world, it still faces growing pains as it attempts to keep up with a wave of new buyers. One such example of this strained infrastructure problem was seen this week in the UK as Tesla owners have been forced to wait multiple hours to charge their vehicles.

2 DAYS AGO