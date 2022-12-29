Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen to unveil new electric car alongside ID.Buzz in CES 2023
Volkswagen plans to unveil a new electric vehicle (EV) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 on January 3 at 4 pm PST. It plans to showcase the camouflaged version of the new EV and announce its official name. VW is expected to reveal the ID.Aero electric sedan to the...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s models outside S3XY remain vastly underestimated
It’s the final day of 2022, and Tesla is still hard at work delivering as many vehicles as it can. The company has initiated a number of efforts to boost its numbers, from $7,500 discounts for new inventory units to free 10,000 miles of Supercharging for the Model S and Model X. Needless to say, Tesla is pushing hard to end the fourth quarter on a strong note.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut
Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms Lathrop Megafactory can produce 10k Megapacks per year
Tesla Energy does not get as much attention as the company’s electric vehicles, but it has achieved its own fair share of milestones over the course of 2022. And thanks to the Lathrop Megafactory, which produces Megapack batteries, Tesla Energy could very well achieve even more milestones in the coming years.
teslarati.com
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn exercises options and buys 13.5k TSLA shares
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted headlines this year due to his sales of TSLA stock, some of the company’s top executives appear to be loading up on shares of the electric vehicle maker. Among these is Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Zachary Kirkhorn, who exercised options to buy TSLA shares recently.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack
It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is open to dipping his toes even further into the media business. In a recent comment, Musk reiterated that he is open to the idea of Twitter purchasing Substack. Substack, which was founded in 2017, is a popular online platform that offers publishing,...
teslarati.com
Tesla had a year filled with achievements in 2022
Tesla has had quite a phenomenal year in 2022. As the year comes to a close and we move into 2023, it’s great to step back and take a look at Tesla’s progress. Tesla shared a thread on Twitter thanking its supporters, employees, and customers for helping to make 2022 a good year for EVs.
teslarati.com
Tesla owners in the UK face multiple hour waits to charge at Superchargers
Tesla owners in the United Kingdom face multiple-hour-long lines to charge their cars at Supercharging locations this week. As demand for electric vehicles (and Teslas in particular) has skyrocketed over the past year, so has the demand for charging infrastructure. And while the Tesla Supercharging network is often credited as being one of the best and most widespread in the world, it still faces growing pains as it attempts to keep up with a wave of new buyers. One such example of this strained infrastructure problem was seen this week in the UK as Tesla owners have been forced to wait multiple hours to charge their vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S and Model X get last-minute discounts for 2022
It appears that Tesla’s year-end sale for its premium all-electric vehicles in the United States is not over yet. As could be seen on the electric vehicle maker’s official website, it’s not just new Model 3 and Model Y inventory units that are being given discounts. Now, Model S and Model X inventory units come with perks as well provided that the vehicles are delivered before the end of the year.
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory pickup center is packed with cars amid end-of-year push
The year is ending in a few days, and all signs are pointing to Tesla pushing deliveries all the way until the end of the year. This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s California-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla’s Fremont Factory is no...
teslarati.com
Tesla heading towards new delivery record in Q4 despite demand concern narrative
Tesla is anticipated to report a new delivery record in Q4 at the beginning of January. It remains to be seen if the potential milestone would be enough to reassure investors and analysts, considering the challenges being faced by the company, such as inflation, production headwinds in China, and the rise of legitimate competitors, among others.
MotorAuthority
Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines
Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
Here's everything you need to know about Lidl, the Aldi discount rival that's expanding across the US
Lidl has about 170 US stores and plans to open more. Its first Manhattan store opened its doors in 2022.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid deliveries in China to start in 1H23
The wait for Tesla Model S and Model X customers in China is coming to an end, as the electric vehicle maker confirmed that deliveries of the new flagship all-electric sedan and SUV would start in the first half of 2023. Pricing for the Model S and Model X Plaid are expected to be posted on January 6, 2023, as well.
Top Speed
The Toyota Land Cruiser May Make Its Return To The U.S.
The Toyota Land Cruiser departed the U.S. automotive market following the 2021 model year, but the absence of the brand’s longest-running nameplate from American dealers may be somewhat brief. According to a report from Motor Trend, Toyota is considering bringing the worldwide SUV back to the land where SUVs reign supreme.
Comments / 0