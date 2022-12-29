Read full article on original website
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
brownwoodnews.com
Robert ‘Mark’ Bretzke
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
brownwoodnews.com
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
brownwoodnews.com
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
brownwoodnews.com
Nona Gayle (Rippetoe) Carnes
Nona Carnes, age 79, of Bangs passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Nona will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Faye Purcell
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Services for Faye are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Mark Calhoun
Mark Calhoun, age 70 of Early, passed from this life on December 28, 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Gael Gamez
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
brownwoodnews.com
Dan Collom
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year
Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
brownwoodnews.com
Shawn Fagundes
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
brownwoodnews.com
Ginger Minkley Thomas
Ginger Minkley Thomas, age 68, of Brownwood, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service for Ginger will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 31 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lake Brownwood. Ginger was born on August 27, 1954 in Graham...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions win see-saw battle over Valley Mills, 52-49, in Classic finale
The Brownwood Lady Lions finished the Classic with a 3-2 mark and are 13-13 on the season. The Brownwood Lady Lions trailed by eight points in the first half before rallying, then again by six points in the second half before emerging with a 52-49 victory over the Valley Mills Lady Eagles in Friday afternoon’s TexasBank Holiday Classic finale at Warren Gym.
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
