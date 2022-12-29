Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Miami Marlins may not be done adding to lineup
The Miami Marlins already made one upgrade to their lineup by signing Jean Segura to a two year deal. That may just be the beginning. According to Craig Mish from the Miami Herald, the Marlins have had numerous ongoing conversations about trading some of their pitching. While this is nothing new, Mish noted that not only are they refusing to target prospects, but he considers these targets to be “fantastic additions” to the lineup.
FOX Sports
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.
Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco back in NPB
Maybe the second time can be the charm for former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco. He had signed with the Yomiuri Giants for the 2022 season, hoping to resurrect his career and become a major league option once more. That was not the case as he produced a disappointing .240/.306/.457 batting line with 24 homers and 21 doubles in his 484 plate appearances. While he was an above average bat, he was not the type of difference maker the Giants had hoped for.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
fishstripes.com
Marlins signing Jean Segura to 2-year deal
Jean Segura is the Marlins’ first major league signing of the 2022-23 offseason, as first reported by Héctor Gómez of Z Deportes. It’s a two-year, $17 million deal for the veteran infielder with an option for 2025, per SportsGrid’s Craig Mish. Segura still needs to complete his physical.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
FanSided
