Almost one in three Leave voters want the UK to have a closer post-Brexit relationship with the EU, new polling has found.In a sign of “Brexit regret”, 30 per cent of Leave voters said Britain should now forge closer ties with Brussels, while only 13 per cent want the country to be more distant.Some 47 per cent of all voters favour a closer relationship with the bloc, compared with 14 per cent who want to be further apart, the Savanta ComRes survey for PoliticsHome found.“The fact that more Leavers told us they would like a closer relationship with the EU than...

3 DAYS AGO