Reuters

Portugal's infrastructure minister quits over TAP controversy

LISBON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos has stepped down, his office said on Thursday, following a public backlash over a hefty severance pay a secretary of state received from state-owned airline TAP, which fell under his remit.
Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government’s chief official in charge of transportation, including the fate of the troubled national airline and a long-postponed plan for high-speed train lines, has resigned. Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos quit late Wednesday amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($532,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal while many other people are facing hardship due to a cost-of-living crisis. The junior minister for infrastructure also quit, making a total of 10 government officials who have left their job since the Socialist Party won a general election in a landslide last January and bringing accusations from opposition parties that the administration is unsteady.
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
New York Post

Ex-Ukraine lawmaker accused of embezzlement nabbed at French ski resort

A former member of Ukraine’s parliament was arrested Tuesday at a ritzy French ski resort on charges he embezzled more than $100 million from a bank he used to head, Kyiv authorities say. Kostyantyn Zhevago was apprehended on an international warrant by French police in the Alpine getaway of Courchevel, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations announced. Zhevago, who left parliament in 2019 after serving for two decades, is suspected with other top managers in the disappearance of $113 million from Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank. The prosecutor’s office in the nearby town of Chambery confirmed the arrest and said Zhevago would appear...
The Associated Press

Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
BBC

Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years

The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
BBC

The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany

In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
maritime-executive.com

Italy's New Rules Put NGO Rescue Vessels on Long, Frequent Voyages

The administration of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has agreed to a new port of refuge policy for migrant rescue vessels, which have been a longtime thorn in the side for Italy's political right. The cabinet decree requires vessels to ask for a port of refuge and sail to it...
Reuters

Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

ABUJA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, making it the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to their African homeland.
The Independent

‘Brexit regret’: 30% of Leave voters want closer relationship with EU

Almost one in three Leave voters want the UK to have a closer post-Brexit relationship with the EU, new polling has found.In a sign of “Brexit regret”, 30 per cent of Leave voters said Britain should now forge closer ties with Brussels, while only 13 per cent want the country to be more distant.Some 47 per cent of all voters favour a closer relationship with the bloc, compared with 14 per cent who want to be further apart, the Savanta ComRes survey for PoliticsHome found.“The fact that more Leavers told us they would like a closer relationship with the EU than...
Action News Jax

Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

BEIJING — (AP) — China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television...

