U.S., UK, EU among countries calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of 12 countries and the EU, including the United States and Britain, urged Afghanistan's Taliban-led government on Wednesday to reverse its decision barring female employees of aid groups.
Portugal's infrastructure minister quits over TAP controversy
LISBON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos has stepped down, his office said on Thursday, following a public backlash over a hefty severance pay a secretary of state received from state-owned airline TAP, which fell under his remit.
KEYT
Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government’s chief official in charge of transportation, including the fate of the troubled national airline and a long-postponed plan for high-speed train lines, has resigned. Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos quit late Wednesday amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($532,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal while many other people are facing hardship due to a cost-of-living crisis. The junior minister for infrastructure also quit, making a total of 10 government officials who have left their job since the Socialist Party won a general election in a landslide last January and bringing accusations from opposition parties that the administration is unsteady.
Moldova's Sandu says hopes for EU entry this decade
CHISINAU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - President Maia Sandu, elected in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform, expressed hopes on Thursday that crisis-hit Moldova would join the European Union before 2030.
Setback for EU migration plans as Sweden assumes bloc’s presidency
Hopes of a breakthrough in EU policy on migration have receded as Sweden’s government – supported by the far right for the first time – takes charge of the bloc’s rotating presidency on 1 January. The EU has been deadlocked over plans to share the management...
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
Ex-Ukraine lawmaker accused of embezzlement nabbed at French ski resort
A former member of Ukraine’s parliament was arrested Tuesday at a ritzy French ski resort on charges he embezzled more than $100 million from a bank he used to head, Kyiv authorities say. Kostyantyn Zhevago was apprehended on an international warrant by French police in the Alpine getaway of Courchevel, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations announced. Zhevago, who left parliament in 2019 after serving for two decades, is suspected with other top managers in the disappearance of $113 million from Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank. The prosecutor’s office in the nearby town of Chambery confirmed the arrest and said Zhevago would appear...
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
BBC
Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years
The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
Ukraine announces arrest of oligarch in upscale French ski resort after accusing him of financial crimes
French law enforcement detained Konstantin Zhevago in a hotel in the French ski resort of Courchevel, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said.
EU phase out of fossil fuel cars unreasonable - Italy PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's decision to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 is unreasonable and hurts Italy's economic interests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.
BBC
The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany
In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
maritime-executive.com
Italy's New Rules Put NGO Rescue Vessels on Long, Frequent Voyages
The administration of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has agreed to a new port of refuge policy for migrant rescue vessels, which have been a longtime thorn in the side for Italy's political right. The cabinet decree requires vessels to ask for a port of refuge and sail to it...
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants arrive back home after being deported from the UK
A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa, in the Albanian capital earlier today.
Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
ABUJA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, making it the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to their African homeland.
‘Brexit regret’: 30% of Leave voters want closer relationship with EU
Almost one in three Leave voters want the UK to have a closer post-Brexit relationship with the EU, new polling has found.In a sign of “Brexit regret”, 30 per cent of Leave voters said Britain should now forge closer ties with Brussels, while only 13 per cent want the country to be more distant.Some 47 per cent of all voters favour a closer relationship with the bloc, compared with 14 per cent who want to be further apart, the Savanta ComRes survey for PoliticsHome found.“The fact that more Leavers told us they would like a closer relationship with the EU than...
Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'
BEIJING — (AP) — China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television...
Italy urges EU peers to test China arrivals for COVID, but many say 'no'
ROME/BRUSSELS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Thursday urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travellers from China for COVID, but others said they saw no need to do so for now or were waiting for a common stance across the largely border-less bloc.
