ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway

SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns

Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Florida State Transfer

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia coaching staff has made landing a talented linebacker a priority this offseason and moments ago, they received incredible news when Amari Gainer announced via his social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers!. Gainer, a former four star player...
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy