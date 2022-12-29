Read full article on original website
WESH
Orlando police, businesses prioritize safety ahead of large New Year's Eve crowds
ORLANDO, Fla. — As people prepare to ring in the New Year, Orlando police and downtown businesses have safety top of mind. About 8,000 people are expected to stop by the New Year's Eve Street Party in Thornton Park Saturday night. "It's going to be the biggest New Year's...
mynews13.com
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
Recruiting Trends: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Evaluating the recruiting situations for Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County engineers finish analysis of dangerous Casselberry intersection
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Seminole County engineers have completed their investigation of a deadly intersection in Casselberry. FOX 35 News first brought you this story on Black Friday. A 21-year-old was killed on his motorcycle on Thanksgiving night at the intersection of Bird Road and East Lake Drive. Today the flowers...
WESH
Seminoles, Sooners fans celebrate ahead of Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando
Hundreds of Florida State University and Oklahoma football fans made their way to Winter Park to enjoy pregame festivities Thursday. A short parade began on Park Avenue earlier in the day and wrapped up with a performance by the university’s bands. WESH 2 News spoke with fans ahead of...
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-4 in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon. Troopers say just after 3 p.m., the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to northbound I-95 behind a semi-truck that was directly in front of him and a minivan in the lane next to the semi.
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
WCTV
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. One adult male was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. WCTV has a reporter on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes...
WESH
Central Florida law enforcement asks residents to use caution during New Year's Eve celebrations
Central Florida — As we head into the New Year’s Eve weekend, law enforcement agencies want to remind the public to celebrate responsibly. They say if you’ll be drinking, don’t drive. Instead, designate a driver, call a ride share or make accommodations to stay the night.
WESH
FSU to face off against Oklahoma University at Cheez-It Bowl game in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Florida State University will be going up against Oklahoma University for the Cheez-It Bowl game. The game is set to take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Starting at 7:30 a.m., there will be road closures near the stadium. SunRail said...
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns
Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Florida State Transfer
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia coaching staff has made landing a talented linebacker a priority this offseason and moments ago, they received incredible news when Amari Gainer announced via his social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers!. Gainer, a former four star player...
WESH
Officials: Florida mom died after being found on interstate Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
WESH
Southwest Airlines: 'Normal' operations on Friday after week of cancellations at OIA
ORLANDO, Fla. — After days of problems, Southwest says it expects to be back to normal by Friday. The airline cut another 2,300 flights on Thursday. It's impacted many people's holiday travel plans, including those at Orlando International Airport. On Thursday at OIA, there appeared to be far fewer...
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
