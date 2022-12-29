GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO