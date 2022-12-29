Read full article on original website
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Here are the businesses that opened (and reopened) in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The holiday season is here and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened in the past year in the Flint area.
125 Flint-area photos that reflect the pain and perseverance of 2022
FLINT, MI — It has, unfortunately, been another incredibly trying year for many in the community. We’ve lost a number of community leaders throughout the last year, including Flint police Captain Collin Birnie, former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley and, most recently, Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner and executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House.
Demolition options on the table for vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping center in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The vacant storefronts in an Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza whose decline can be measured in decades may not be long for this world. At least six demolition contractors have sized up the Gault Village Shopping Center in Ypsilanti Township this year, preparing bids for township officials to bring it to the ground.
abc12.com
Flint launching program to help new businesses navigate red tape
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Navigating red tape at Flint City Hall can be filled with frustration and headaches for new business owners. "This building has the potential for something. It's just what the city of Flint is going to allow," said Christopher Bowman. Bowman and his wife recently purchased a...
WNEM
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
WNEM
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
Federal funding bill includes 8 Flint projects requested by Kildee
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.
WNEM
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
abc12.com
Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
Genesee Valley Center reopening Tuesday after water line break
FLINT TWP., MI -- Genesee Valley Center is reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27, a day after a water line break forced it to close on the day after Christmas. MLive-The Flint Journal could not immediately reach a manager for the shopping center, but a Facebook post on Tuesday morning said the mall would be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., clearing the way for post-Christmas bargain hunters and shoppers looking to return holiday gifts.
Most stores in Genesee Valley Center closed again without explanation
FLINT TWP., MI -- Most stores in Genesee County’s largest shopping mall have been closed for the second time this week as its owner deals with broken water pipes and any resulting damage. Just hours after Genesee Valley Center posted on its Facebook page that the mall would reopen...
abc12.com
Walleye season open year-round in 2023 in Saginaw and Bay City areas
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Walleye fishermen will have more opportunities to keep fish caught on part of the Saginaw River in 2023. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that walleye season will remain open year-round in 2023 beginning on Jan. 1 for the lower Saginaw River and all of Saginaw Bay.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Dec. 30th
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27 after suffering from influenza A. First Alert Weather Forecast: Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Updated: 18 hours...
