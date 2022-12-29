ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Dining across the divide: ‘She sees my generation as not being grateful enough for what we have’

By Sam Wollaston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGZtT_0jxWnSXS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewEzf_0jxWnSXS00

Jonah, 23, Plymouth

Occupation University administrator

Voting record Goes for the party best placed to oust the Tories. So Lib Dem in West Dorset, now Labour in Plymouth. Jonah, who was too young to vote in the EU referendum, describes himself as very leftwing

Amuse bouche Jonah is a distant cousin of Leonard Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHmsA_0jxWnSXS00

Ricky, 66, Plymouth

Occupation Dog walker; retired university lecturer

Voting record Labour and Green. Remain in the EU referendum, “and I’m still very sad about it”

Amuse bouche Ricky teaches tricks to the dogs she walks. She’s writing her first novel

For starters

Jonah It was an amazing place, a fine-dining restaurant attached to a hotel and spa. I was dressed as appropriately as I am willing to dress – shirt and chinos. There was a chap who kept coming over and pouring my tap water, which was nice of him.

Ricky Jonah is vegan. I pretty much went for the vegan menu. I’m not vegetarian, but they brought me something at the beginning that had pork in it. I can’t eat pork since I saw a video of a pig doing a puzzle. We eat meat at home. I live with an Iraqi Kurd – they love their meat.

Jonah I think animals have a right to live and humans have reached a point in our evolution where we no longer need to eat them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrTfg_0jxWnSXS00

The big beef

Ricky My parents’ generation were in the war; their parents’ generation were in the great war. It was a bit more hard-nosed – there wasn’t all this woke stuff. People were probably less thoughtful, they were simpler, things were a bit less fancy and life was harder. You couldn’t sit around and stare at your navel. You just had to bloody well get on with it. People now complain: “I can’t do what I want – I have to work in a bank, and I want to be a sculptor.”

Jonah I think Ricky sees people of my generation as not being grateful enough for what we have. The job I do isn’t necessarily the job I’d do in an ideal world. I should be – and I am – grateful, but I can also want more from my life. I can want more for everyone in the world than the careers they are forced to accept through their economic circumstances.

Ricky I don’t want to be thoughtless, I know people genuinely suffer. But I was watching a television programme where some girls were moaning about being overweight or underweight, and I just thought: go to Somalia and look at those babies who are suffering from malnutrition. I’m married to a man who came here as a refugee and had a hard life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cF3fo_0jxWnSXS00

Sharing plate

Ricky We agreed on Brexit. We both read literature at university, and I think people who do that are a certain kind of person. But then I went out into the university of life and became more pragmatic and less idealistic.

Jonah We are both broadly leftwing. We both think climate change is a tremendous issue, and that the politicians aren’t doing nearly enough.

Related: Dining across the divide: ‘It was exhausting being with someone as bright as that’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KwoP_0jxWnSXS00

For afters

Jonah On freedom of speech and cancel culture we had different ideas about where to draw the line. One of her kids listens to Joe Rogan podcasts and she was distressed by attempts to get him taken off Spotify when he invited someone who spread Covid misinformation on to his show.

Ricky I feel a bit like that quotation attributed to Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you’re saying, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” There are laws against hate crime, there are libel laws – that is enough and people are entitled to speak. Nigel Farage has a right to be heard, but there has to be a robust rebuttal as well.

Jonah : I discussed Karl Popper’s paradox of tolerance with Ricky – the idea that in order to have a tolerant society you cannot tolerate intolerance. If free speech is extended to people who express the opinion that certain groups shouldn’t be allowed to exist, then those people will take over your society and prevent anyone speaking freely except them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGERt_0jxWnSXS00

Takeaways

Ricky It’s really interesting to talk in depth with someone who is so knowledgable and has different views.

Jonah Ricky has lived all over the world. Those experiences inform her worldview. We enjoyed each other’s company. I enjoyed the posh restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g77M_0jxWnSXS00

Additional reporting: Kitty Drake

• Jonah and Ricky ate at Àclèaf in Plymouth.

Want to meet someone from across the divide? Find out how to take part

US readers: would you like to take part in a special US edition of Dining across the divide? Let us know here .

• This article was amended on 30 December 2022. Ricky is a retired university lecturer, not a retired university professor as an earlier version said.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Guardian

‘I’ll stop saying I don’t eat meat – and tell people I don’t eat animals’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

I don’t think I’ve ever made a new year resolution. But this year I’m going to stop telling people that I don’t eat meat. It’s not that I do eat meat – I don’t. The thing is, when I tell people that I don’t eat meat, I’m saying it to be polite. I use that form of words because I don’t want to offend people. So, from now on I’m going to be more honest. I’m just going to tell people that I don’t eat animals.
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
The Guardian

Putin, polar bears and preppers: 10 Guardian articles that moved the needle in 2022

Less than a week into the invasion, the historian Yuval Noah Harari was trenchant about Vladimir Putin’s error in underestimating the Ukrainian people, declaring that “he may win all the battles but still lose the war”. As shocking images of Russian aggression were spreading fast on social media and news platforms the world over, Harari wrote: “Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village.” His was a much-needed message of hope and strength at the beginning of a brutal war, and it was read and shared by Guardian readers in their droves. Pieces about the Ukraine war dominated our most-read list, in particular articles that exposed Russian demoralisation at Putin’s reckless gamble.
The Guardian

‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy