UK strikes: Trade Union Congress leader warns ‘more industrial action’ could come in 2023

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

The leader of the Trades Union Congress has warned industrial action could continue into 2023 unless the government enters talks with unions over wages .

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, added that “no union member wants to take strike action ”.

“If the government refuses to negotiate, if the government refuses to take seriously the concerns of working people, I think we may see more industrial action as we go into 2023,” he told BBC Breakfast .

“The government really does need to step up to the plate now.”

The Hill

Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning

Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis.  Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
The Independent

Foreign accounts, Melania’s modelling, no charity in 2020: What we know about Trump’s tax returns

On Friday, the House Ways & Means Committee released former president Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. The release is a culmination of a years’-long legal battle between the former president and the committee, where Democrats currently control the majority. Democrats released Mr Trump’s returns, which he refused to release during his two campaigns for president and during his tenure in the White House, just days before Republicans are set to take the majority in the House of Representatives after November’s election. The committee released a report on the former president’s taxes last week before it combed...
The Independent

The Independent

