Elle Edwards: Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.

Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral .

On Monday (26 December) another man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

