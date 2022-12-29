ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

