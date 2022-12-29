Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently ClosesTy D.Walterboro, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
11 dogs found abandoned outside Charleston animal sanctuary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for the person who abandoned 11 dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two crates with 11 pets were found on December 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel. The […]
abcnews4.com
Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
abcnews4.com
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
abcnews4.com
New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
abcnews4.com
7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
abcnews4.com
New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
170 children in Orangeburg gifted with bikes for the holidays
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-based non profit Men of Hope is making sure no child feels left behind this holiday season. In its second annual bike distribution, the organization gave away 170 bikes to children throughout the county. “I’m allowing the children to see that we are there for them...
abcnews4.com
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
abcnews4.com
Justice for Betty: Investigation continues into injured French Bulldog left outside in box
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 10-hour stay inside of a box in cold weather, injured and feet from from help that's not available. That's the ordeal a young French Bulldog survived last Thursday night into Friday morning. According to a report released by the North Charleston Police Department,...
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County inmate has died at a local hospital just days after they were found unresponsive in a cell suffering from a medical emergency. Charleston County detention deputies were conducting a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center during the early morning hours of December 21 when they […]
live5news.com
Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
abcnews4.com
Protecting the voiceless: Lowcountry agencies working to make arrests in abandonment cases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of dog abandonment cases in the past week are placing a spotlight on the crime. Both happened on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tells us they are investigating after 11 dogs were left outside of the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood.
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
live5news.com
K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
Comments / 1