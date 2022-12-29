ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead after car crashes into wall in Downtown Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A car crash in Downtown Detroit leaves one person dead, according to police. Detroit police were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. to the 500 block of East Lafayette Street to an “auto accident” on Sunday. Officials say that an individual was unresponsive in a car when...
DETROIT, MI
police1.com

Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit

DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

67-year-old woman killed in Warren house fire

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in a house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out just after midnight at a house on the 29000 block of Moulin Avenue. Officials say a 67-year-old woman was pulled from a back bedroom. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Car found in fatal slaying, theft but police continue to search for suspect

A car involved in a fatal slaying and theft in Detroit this week that left a woman dead has been recovered but police continue to search for the suspect. According to Detroit police, Tracie Golden was in a 2018 Dodge Journey around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a suspect approached her in 19300 block of Grand River, produced a gun and shot her in the chest area. Golden was taken to a local hospital where she died.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy