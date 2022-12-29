Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead after car crashes into wall in Downtown Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A car crash in Downtown Detroit leaves one person dead, according to police. Detroit police were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. to the 500 block of East Lafayette Street to an “auto accident” on Sunday. Officials say that an individual was unresponsive in a car when...
fox2detroit.com
DPD: 7 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shooting incidents early New Year's Day. A total of 7 people were shot; one of them fatally. E. Warren and Outer Drive. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to E. Warren and Outer Drive for a shooting...
Neighbors grieve man killed by morning house fire in Detroit
Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning.
Detroit News
22-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Oakland Township
A 22-year-old Shelby Township man died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Oakland Township, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify the driver. Benjamin Kable was walking or possibly standing in the southbound lane of Rochester Road south of Whims Lane when...
police1.com
Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit
DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
Rash of violence leaves two dead in Detroit as police investigate
Public outcry is taking place over a spree of shootings this weekend in Detroit, including one fatal, along with a deadly stabbing.
'Calm situation': Authorities give the all clear after brief evacuation at 12 Oaks Mall in Novi
A popular shopping mall in Oakland County was briefly evacuated early Saturday afternoon after a fire alarm going off initially caused some panic among shoppers.
fox2detroit.com
67-year-old woman killed in Warren house fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in a house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out just after midnight at a house on the 29000 block of Moulin Avenue. Officials say a 67-year-old woman was pulled from a back bedroom. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.
fox2detroit.com
Fire damage, broken pipes at senior apartment complex in southwest Detroit still not fixed says resident
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The day after Christmas a fire forced seniors out of an apartment complex in southwest Detroit. Residents said the building had long been plagued with problems and now they don't know when the new damage will be fixed. A FOX 2 interview with a resident interrupted...
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.
Detroit News
Car found in fatal slaying, theft but police continue to search for suspect
A car involved in a fatal slaying and theft in Detroit this week that left a woman dead has been recovered but police continue to search for the suspect. According to Detroit police, Tracie Golden was in a 2018 Dodge Journey around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a suspect approached her in 19300 block of Grand River, produced a gun and shot her in the chest area. Golden was taken to a local hospital where she died.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
fox2detroit.com
Every resident of Midtown Detroit apartment complex displaced after busted pipes flood building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Extreme cold over the week busted pipes at a Detroit apartment complex, leaving residents dealing with flooded units and no home. "It’s horrible. It’s raining in our hallway. It’s just messed up," said one resident at Mildred Smith Apartments. Residents have been using...
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
Large house fire in Washtenaw County leaves man hospitalized, $100k in structure damage
The Manchester Township Fire Department said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in a rural area on Jacob, near Struthers and Washburn, and found the homeowner standing in the middle of the road.
