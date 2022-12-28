ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
The Hill

Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning

Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis.  Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
modernfarmer.com

Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022

Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
AccuWeather

Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California

An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is aiming directly at drought-stricken California and other parts of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The sizable storm will unleash heavy rain that will replenish reservoirs and raise the risk of flooding and will produce heavy snow in the mountains through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
NASDAQ

China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines across the country after Beijing's abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to...
Dip Rai

1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus

To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.
YourErie

Forbes ‘America’s Largest Private Companies’ list includes several Pennsylvania companies

PENNSYLVNIA (WHTM) — Forbes recently released a list on Dec. 1 of ‘America’s Top Private Companies’ and 10 Pennsylvania-based companies made the cut! The list that was compiled by Forbes is comprised of 246 private American companies – the following list is the Pa.- based companies that made the cut, their placement, annual revenue, and […]
agupdate.com

Global grain markets face volatility in 2023

Volatility not seen in years may breed uncertainty regarding grain supplies as the world moves into 2023. A 2022 characterized by drought in many parts of the United States and Europe, a war between Russia and Ukraine, and unrest in China has many scratching their heads. Grain stores may not be sufficient to head off a major disruption.
MySanAntonio

Russia doubles yuan, gold share in wealth fund holdings

Russia's Finance Ministry doubled the amount of Chinese yuan and gold it can hold in the national wealth fund with much of its savings frozen by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The potential share of yuan was raised to 60 percent of the National Wellbeing Fund and gold...

