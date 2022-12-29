Read full article on original website
The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
Colts' Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field late in the second quarter against the New York Giants after sustaining a rib injury while being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. As Foles lay on the ground, Thibodeaux did snow angels right next to him as Colts medical personnel attended to Foles. Foles was on the surface at MetLife Stadium for a couple of minutes before he got up and walked to the sideline holding his lower left side. He talked to trainers and eventually got on the flatbed portion of a long cart and was driven off the field. Foles was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and had just thrown an interception that Landon Collins returned 52 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 21-3 lead. He was making his second start for Indianapolis in what has become a miserable season.
NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift
We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions LB James Houston IV Becomes "The Problem" for Bears QB Justin Fields, Add More Sacks
James Houston is terrorizing Bears quarterback and added more sacks to his phenomenal start.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami’s matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury. Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Miami led 14-10 in the...
Robert Griffin III left ESPN's College Football Playoff semifinals broadcast because his wife was in labor, but it turned out to be a false alarm
Robert Griffin III left a live ESPN broadcast because his pregnant wife called him. He flew four hours to her, but his wife didn't give birth.
Bears Week 17 inactives: Chase Claypool IN vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-12) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions (7-8), where Chicago is looking to break an eight-game losing streak. The Bears are the healthiest they’ve been in awhile on offense as wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)...
Stanford Football's New Year's Resolutions
There needs to be some changes around the farm
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Masry Mapieu, DT, McNeese State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top NFL prospect in the 2023 draft, is my work ethic. I was a 3-Star Prospect in High-school, I finished my college football career with over 70 tackles, I made first team all conference and I will be the first in my family to graduate with a college degree. I am fierce competitor and a hard worker on and off the field. My goal is to get better everyday to be a student of the game and an athlete that is coachable, trustworthy and always willing to learn. I love the game of football and it is my ultimate goal to play in the NFL, therefore I am willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish my dream.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Cruises To 85-47 Win Over Boston College
Freshman KK Bransford hit a new career-high, while Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron each hit double figures and midseason enrollee Cassandre Prosper scored her first career points in Notre Dame's seventh straight victory
Analysis: With 1 more game, more teams in NFL playoff race
With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. That’s why the league added a 17th game and a third wild-card team last year, plus the revenue gained by another game. More teams are still playing to get in the tournament or trying to secure a higher seed with one more game to help them earn it. Eleven teams have already clinched a playoff berth, including four division titles, leaving five spots open. Both No. 1 seeds are up for grabs with four NFC teams and three AFC teams vying for a bye a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
