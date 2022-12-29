Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Woman Ruining Christmas Dinner for Granddaughter Dragged: 'Disaster'
"I wish I could get over this as I'm sure I'll be told I'm being petty and unreasonable but I just can't seem to get over my anger!" said the Mumsnet user.
TODAY.com
The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life
“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.
Father Demands that Family Members Not Give Any Christmas Presents to His Kids
Photo byPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no better feeling than being a kid on Christmas morning, waking up with excitement and anticipation to enjoy what is called ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. Many people have fond memories of opening gifts on Christmas day, and eating good food with family.
Family turns unimaginable grief into a blessing
Three kids were taken in by their aunt and uncle after their parents died from health issues within months of each other. The health issues led the aunt and uncle to discover their own ailments. David Begnaud shares more.
Upworthy
Real-life ‘superhero' travels to all 50 states to deliver holiday gifts to underprivileged children
This Christmas season, Santa Claus, isn't the only one delivering happiness and spreading cheer. The team behind 'A Future Super Hero' and 'Friends' is making sure that this December brings holiday happiness to underprivileged kids, veterans, elders, and even animals. For the fourth consecutive year, Yuri Williams and his companion Rodney Smith Jr. have traveled across 50 states in 20 days to make connections and assist others. This year, Smith served as Williams' elf companion as he dressed as a Scout Trooper for the adventure. “It all started from [when] I lost my mother to an eight-year battle with cancer in 2009. I fell into a five-year depression period and decided to create this nonprofit to service veterans, children with special needs, children with disabilities, those battling illnesses, the hospice community, seniors, and even animals,” Williams told “Good Morning America.”
curetoday.com
This Holiday, I’m Grateful for Wigs and Orangutans
I’ve been watching a YouTube channel about Borneo orangutans, and realized that these animals remind me of myself after cancer. Every morning I express gratitude to God for being healthy and joyful, among a long list of other things. I also give thanks for a different animal each day. I am especially obsessed with elephants, great apes and whales.
What my family's devastating news taught me
Today's newsletter comes with a note from USA TODAY Columnist Ingrid Jacques, who wrote about a Christmas family tragedy.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Easy & Playful Fishbowl Craft for Kids
Does your child wish for a pet, but you’re not so sure about taking care of another creature on top of what you already do? Fear not…this cute goldfish fish bowl craft is the answer. Children of all ages will enjoy creating a Mini Fishbowl Craft at home or in the classroom.
The Uplift: Home for the holidays
An 83-year-old man builds handmade toys for kids in need. A lost dog is found thousands of miles away – and makes a friend who promises to get him home for the holidays. College students find a way to boost the spirits of a child with cancer.
herviewfromhome.com
To the Grocery Store Grandmas: Thank You for Loving My Babies
It’s like a sixth sense I have; I can’t explain it—it’s just a gift. My superpower is that I can predict what every little, old, gray-haired granny is going to say to me when I encounter her in the grocery store aisle. I’d be willing to bet my secret post-bedtime snack stash that it’s going to be a variation of one these:
