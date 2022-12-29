ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘It was absolutely shocking’: BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers

By Mye Owens
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkwKH_0jxWlW8m00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A video has gone viral on social media after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport police officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.

“I thought that it would be best to start recording ’cause I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” said Amani Robinson.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, Robinson and her mother, Shelley Morrison, were trying to make their flight to Cleveland, Ohio, to be with family.

Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt

While inside the terminal, they were approached by a BNA police officer. The video, captured by Robinson, showed the officer saying, “You and her need to leave or you’ll be arrested for trespassing.”

“You said you’re going to arrest people for trespassing, for being at a ticket counter for a flight,” said Morrison in the video.

“Yes, if you don’t have a valid ticket, and you’re on the secure side and refuse to leave, you will be arrested,” the officer said in response.

According to a statement released by BNA officials, a Southwest Airlines employee requested for an officer to escort passengers from the C Concourse to the pre-security ticket counter.

“It was absolutely shocking to experience that,” said Morrison. “I think that the comments were meant to strike a chord of fear, and honestly, for a moment, fear rose up, but then a righteous indignation kind of rose up as well.”

The two were at the airport for hours after receiving several notifications that their flight to Ohio was delayed. Morrison and Robinson were among hundreds stuck at the airport, waiting for answers through the winter weather.

“It was bad enough to have the difficulties with travel. We understand we can’t control the weather, but the insult to injury was our treatment by the authorities there at the airport,” explained Morrison.

The officer seen in the video claims the passenger’s flight was canceled, therefore their boarding pass was invalid and they had to leave the secured area. However, according to Morrison and Robinson, that was false. It wasn’t until a little after 4 a.m. that they found out their flight was officially canceled.

Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City

“All the information from Southwest was contrary to what he stated in our first encounter with him,” Morrison said.

BNA officials released the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:

“The Department of Public Safety at Nashville International Airport® works to ensure the safety of all passengers throughout the airport. Unfortunately, the recent winter weather disruptions have brought operational challenges to airlines and airports across the country leading to flight delays and cancellations. With the high number of flights impacted at BNA on Sunday evening, travelers were asked to visit the pre-security ticketing counters for help to rebook flights. Southwest Airlines personnel contacted the Airport Communications Center asking that a police officer be dispatched to C-concourse, Gate C-7/9, to escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters. We understand and appreciate the frustrations travelers may have, and we are working to provide the best passenger experience for all.”

The family said they are hoping that by watching the video, others will be encouraged to know their own rights and feel confident in standing up for them.

“I think it was entirely inappropriate and unnecessary. For there to be a threat of being arrested, when there was no belligerent behavior, no disrespect towards the officer, or any other officers,” said Morrison.

Morrison also told News 2 she thought the airport’s statement was timely yet incomplete, adding that the officer’s conduct should be addressed appropriately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s …. The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Three Juvenile Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries

Three juvenile teen suspects, from Nashville, were apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early Wednesday morning. The Mt Juliet Police Department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m. An officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. The suspects ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, charged for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle. Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy