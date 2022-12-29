Warmer, wetter to wrap up 2022

A nearby warm front will aid in keeping more clouds than sun in the forecast for today, but a much larger system will slowly approach for the end of the week. It will result in a soggy holiday weekend.

Temperatures are in the 20s/30s this morning alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. South winds are averaging 5-15 mph and are helping to keep temps from falling too far to start the day.

Our afternoon will offer up increasing clouds, highs in the middle to upper 40s, and south winds of 5-15 mph. The clouds, mild breezes, and advancement of upper level moisture will aid in trapping heat at the surface. Temps will run about 15 degrees above normal today.

Friday, thickening clouds will eventually lead to a few isolated rain showers or sprinkles late in the afternoon through the overnight. Temps will manage the 50s/60s to wrap up the week. The umbrella and/or a light rain jacket will come in handy for Friday’s forecast.

