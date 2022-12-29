ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer, wetter to wrap up 2022

By Alexander Wasilenko
 1 day ago

A nearby warm front will aid in keeping more clouds than sun in the forecast for today, but a much larger system will slowly approach for the end of the week. It will result in a soggy holiday weekend.

Temperatures are in the 20s/30s this morning alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. South winds are averaging 5-15 mph and are helping to keep temps from falling too far to start the day.

Our afternoon will offer up increasing clouds, highs in the middle to upper 40s, and south winds of 5-15 mph. The clouds, mild breezes, and advancement of upper level moisture will aid in trapping heat at the surface. Temps will run about 15 degrees above normal today.

Friday, thickening clouds will eventually lead to a few isolated rain showers or sprinkles late in the afternoon through the overnight. Temps will manage the 50s/60s to wrap up the week. The umbrella and/or a light rain jacket will come in handy for Friday’s forecast.

CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
