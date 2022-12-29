ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy