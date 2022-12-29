Read full article on original website
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
Illinois judge rules eliminating cash bail in SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
The elimination of cash bail in the Rock River Valley area will be put on hold come Jan. 1 after a Kankakee judge ruled it being unconstitutional. Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, issued the ruling Wednesday. Judge Cunnington ruled in favor of the plaintiffs...
“Humiliation for Judge Cannon”: Judge reverses pro-Trump order after getting “slapped down" by court
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to hamstring the FBI investigation into the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate have officially come to an end. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday complied with the order handed down by a federal appellate court and dismissed his lawsuit seeking a special master in the case.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
nationalhogfarmer.com
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law
A district judge on Monday declined to lift the nearly 4-year-old injunction that has kept a restrictive abortion law in Iowa from taking effect. Gov. Kim Reynolds has been seeking to end the injunction since the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in June that there is no fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution that […] The post Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
swineweb.com
State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules
The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
Conservative judge Kelly claims Dorow is unqualified, only in Supreme Court race because of Brooks trial
The judge who oversaw the trial of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year says national exposure and encouragement she got for her handling of the case is not why she is running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. But Dan Kelly, one of her challengers and a fellow conservative, said Thursday that the case is the only reason Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow got in the race. Dorow and Kelly are the two conservative candidates for the open seat to be determined in the April 4 election. Two liberal judges are also running.
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect
Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
Missouri Supreme Court sides with Creve Coeur in fight with QuikTrip
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court in a ruling Tuesday sided with Creve Coeur in its fight to deny QuikTrip permission to open a gas station-convenience store. Two entities own property at the southwest corner of Olive Boulevard and North Graeser Road that houses vacant stores. They sought to sell to QuikTrip so it could build the station at the site, but the city denied the Tulsa, Oklahoma, company's bid for a condition use permit, after hearing from residents who opposed the development.
Hundreds of Oregon criminal convictions overturned due to nonunanimous jury verdicts, Supreme Court decides
Hundreds of felony convictions became invalid Friday after the Oregon Supreme Court struck down all nonunanimous jury verdicts reached before the practice was banned two years ago. The retroactive ruling applies to all split-jury convictions reached during the 86-year stretch when Oregon was one of only two states, alongside Louisiana,...
Illinois Attorney General appeals ruling holding end to cash bail unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday has filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court, seeking to overturn a Kankakee County judge's ruling that a provision of a new state law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional.The ruling by 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday found that the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act - a major criminal justice reform law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in February 2021 - violate the separation of powers clause of the Illinois Constitution. The judge's ruling means the end to cash bail will not take effect in 65...
Supreme Court orders Title 42 border restrictions to remain in place
In a 5-4 vote, the high court reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled last month that the border policy must end.
Washington Examiner
Kansas GOP to consider throttling state high court after abortion vote went against them
After a majority of Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment to remove a state-level right to abortion and voted to retain state Supreme Court justices likely to uphold that precedent, Republican lawmakers against abortion aren't giving up the fight just yet. Next year, the state legislature is poised to consider a...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court tosses conviction, 32-year sentence after trial judge violated speedy trial right
Colorado's second-highest court has overturned a man's convictions for attempted murder and other offenses, and permanently barred prosecutors from retrying him because a Denver judge violated his right to a speedy trial. The U.S. and Colorado constitutions guarantee criminal defendants the right to a speedy trial, which Colorado law mandates...
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s...
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage, sending it to Biden's desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Thursday that would enshrine federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The vote of 258-169 sends the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, who praised Congress for passing the bill and is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 61-36.
Former justice, three circuit court judges vying for open seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court
Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell, and Janet Protasiewicz are running in the nonpartisan primary for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline is Jan. 3. A nonpartisan general election will be held on April 4. Justice Patience Roggensack’s term will expire...
