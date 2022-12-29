ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law

A district judge on Monday declined to lift the nearly 4-year-old injunction that has kept a restrictive abortion law in Iowa from taking effect. Gov. Kim Reynolds has been seeking to end the injunction since the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in June that there is no fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution that […] The post Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
swineweb.com

State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules

The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Conservative judge Kelly claims Dorow is unqualified, only in Supreme Court race because of Brooks trial

The judge who oversaw the trial of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year says national exposure and encouragement she got for her handling of the case is not why she is running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. But Dan Kelly, one of her challengers and a fellow conservative, said Thursday that the case is the only reason Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow got in the race. Dorow and Kelly are the two conservative candidates for the open seat to be determined in the April 4 election. Two liberal judges are also running.
newsnationnow.com

Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect

Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
5 On Your Side

Missouri Supreme Court sides with Creve Coeur in fight with QuikTrip

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court in a ruling Tuesday sided with Creve Coeur in its fight to deny QuikTrip permission to open a gas station-convenience store. Two entities own property at the southwest corner of Olive Boulevard and North Graeser Road that houses vacant stores. They sought to sell to QuikTrip so it could build the station at the site, but the city denied the Tulsa, Oklahoma, company's bid for a condition use permit, after hearing from residents who opposed the development.
CBS Chicago

Illinois Attorney General appeals ruling holding end to cash bail unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday has filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court, seeking to overturn a Kankakee County judge's ruling that a provision of a new state law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional.The ruling by 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday found that the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act - a major criminal justice reform law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in February 2021 - violate the separation of powers clause of the Illinois Constitution. The judge's ruling means the end to cash bail will not take effect in 65...
