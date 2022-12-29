ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
msn.com

10 Highest-Yielding Dow Jones Stocks Heading Into 2023

The stock market had a rough 2022 with many of the top indexes down double digits. Among the stock indexes that were down was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With declining prices, dividend yields on many of the components are up heading into the new year. Here’s a look at...
NASDAQ

See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
msn.com

Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy

There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
ValueWalk

Annuity Market Will Cool In 2023 As Interest Costs Soar: Expert Forecast

A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year.
NASDAQ

1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid

If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
Zacks.com

3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

Few things delight investors more than consistent, dependable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn't enjoy being compensated for their investments?. Dividends were a valuable commodity for investors in 2022, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns in other positions. Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy