NECN
3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 in Stoneham
Three people were injured in a serious, multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday. Rescue crews were called to I-93 north just before Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found two vehicles rolled onto their sides, one in the breakdown lane and another 50 yards up the road in the high speed lane. A third vehicle involved in the crash was also in the high speed lane another 100 yards up the road.
NECN
Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire
A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
NECN
Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick
A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
NECN
Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton
A truck hit a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, closing down two lanes of highway traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes of Interstate 90 were closed...
whdh.com
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames...
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
NECN
30 People Displaced by Fire in Beverly Apartment Building
A fire broke out at an apartment building Thursday night in Beverly, Massachusetts, producing huge plumes of smoke and sparking a large public safety response. The Beverly Fire Department was called the the apartment building on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Chief Peter O'Connor. When...
Woonsocket Fire Department Reports Death of Deputy Fire Chief
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The Woonsocket Fire Department has announced honors for the funeral of Deputy Fire chief Roger Perreault Jr. following his active-duty death on Christmas Eve. Perreault, a resident of Blackstone, MA, passed away in Woonsocket on Dec. 24 at the age of 59, according to his obituary.
State Police: Truck strikes bridge, shuts down parts of Mass Pike in Newton
NEWTON, Mass — A truck has struck the Auburn St Bridge, Thursday morning, shutting down parts of the Mass Pike in Newton. According to State Police, the left and right lanes are closed but the middle name is open. There are minor injuries to report. Damages to the bridge...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police searching for two suspects in connection with Wednesday shooting/robbery
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating two violent fugitives. On Wednesday December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:35pm Barnstable Police officers responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis for a reported robbery and shooting. Massachusetts State Troopers, Yarmouth Police Officers, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene assisted with the on scene investigation. Upon arrival one of the victims had visible gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The 19 year old victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and was later transported to a Boston area trauma center. Two individuals were developed as suspects in the incident, they have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves both of Hyannis. Mugford is approximately 6’00” tall 225-250lbs, Gonsalves is approximately 5’02” tall 100-125lbs. Both Mugford and Gonsalves have active arrests warrants stemming from this incident for Assault to Murder, Robbery Armed and Masked, Discharge Firearm 500 FT of Building, and Possess Firearm without an FID Card. There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous.
capecod.com
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters were able to rescue a dog that reportedly fell through the ice Friday morning. It happened on Great Pond at Wiley Park sometime after 9 AM. Crews were able to safely get the dog back to shore. Two people with the dog who had apparently ventured out in a rescue attempt were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
whdh.com
WATCH: Shocking video shows moment highway sign fell on vehicle on I-93
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking new video shows the moment a highway sign toppled onto a vehicle in Somerville. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released surveillance video showing the sign near Sullivan Square come crashing down onto a Honda CRV that was driving underneath it around 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.
NECN
Woman Wounded by Bullet on MBTA Bus; Police Say Shooting May Have Been Accidental
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities say the shooting, while under investigation, may have been accidental. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
