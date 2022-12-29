ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

By Maeve Walsh
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46n8kb_0jxWkvpm00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month.

In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked standing to sue and failed to sufficiently allege the state’s EdChoice Scholarship Program hurts public schools and their students.

New year likely to bring new changes to state voting laws

“We take it as a really good sign,” Columbus City Schools Board Member Eric Brown said of Page’s decision. “The state tried hard to get the case dismissed for a bunch of reasons, and Judge Page thoroughly and in her diligence […] found that their position just lacked merit.”

Keith Neely, a Virginia-based attorney representing private school students in support of EdChoice, said he and his clients are disappointed in Page’s ruling but confident the voucher program will prevail.

“School choice programs like the EdChoice Program have been constitutional in Ohio for over 20 years,” Neely said in a statement. “During that time, countless families have used the program to access better educational opportunities for their children.”

Why is Ohio’s school voucher program being sued?

Ohio’s EdChoice Scholarship program was enacted in 2005 to help low-income students and those in underperforming districts afford tuition at a private school.

In the 2022-23 school year, Ohio awarded $315 million in state-funded vouchers to 57,000 students — more than triple the participation rate in 2014 — according to data from the state Department of Education.

But in a class action lawsuit filed in January 2022, a handful of public school students, the 200-plus districts, and the Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding argued the EdChoice program violates the state constitution’s mandate for a single, public system of education.

“This voucher program effectively cripples the public school districts’ resources,” plaintiffs wrote in their complaint, “creates an ‘uncommon’, or private, system of schools unconstitutionally funded by taxpayers, siphons hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer funds into private (and mostly religious) institutions, and discriminates against minority students by increasing segregation in Ohio’s public schools.”

Students, school districts, advocacy group can sue EdChoice, judge rules

On behalf of the state, the Attorney General’s Office claimed the students and school districts shouldn’t be able to sue EdChoice because neither demonstrated a specific injury caused by the program.

Page, however, found the student plaintiffs eligible to sue since they alleged EdChoice has left public schools with less funding per pupil, and “public schools students are faced with overcrowded facilities, inadequate materials and are educated in districts with insufficient learning supports.”

The state urged Page to dismiss the districts and the coalition from the suit, too, arguing that they failed to prove “a specific injury caused by vouchers,” like an educational program being cut. Public schools “have actually received increased funding” since EdChoice’s inception, defendants said.

Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead

Page again struck down the Attorney General’s argument, pointing to the districts’ and coalition’s claim that EdChoice has allotted public schools with insufficient funds to adequately educate and support students. The state’s claim that public schools’ budgets have grown in recent years “is not persuasive at this state of the proceedings,” Page said.

“The allegations revolved around the districts not receiving funds through the Fair School Funding Plan that were diverted to the EdChoice program, not whether the Districts have received more money than in prior budget years,” she wrote.

Precedent points to upholding EdChoice, state argues

Pointing to four prior cases, two of which concerned the state’s pilot school voucher program based in Cleveland, the Attorney General’s Office argued that the concept of EdChoice has already been declared constitutional in the court of law.

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the school voucher program for students in Cleveland City School District as constitutional. Three years later, the U.S. Supreme Court reached a similar ruling, finding the pilot program a “neutral” one that helped poor students in underperforming districts while “not endorsing religious schooling.”

But Page wrote that the EdChoice program has broadened its scope since its statewide adoption in 2005. More families are eligible for EdChoice, and there’s no longer a cap on the number of vouchers that can be awarded.

“While the voucher program in Zelman was upheld, the facts and questions before this Court are distinguishable,” she wrote.

Both parties will present evidence to assert their claims. Although the case is headed to trial, Brown said it’s unlikely a date will be scheduled for six months to a year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 10

over all the crap
1d ago

The Ed choice program is a wonderful program. Public schools failed miserably. It’s not because of the edchoice program. People turned to the edchoice program because the schools failed if they want public schools to be better rally for that rally for more money and better teachers and I know there’s some really good teachers in public school systems but you can’t blame ed choice

Reply(3)
9
Boo Radley
1d ago

Our public schools have proven that this “school choice “voucher in necessary.Our kids are subjected to every type of negative behavior,from bullying to sexual perversion.What is with WKBN these days.At one point this station was more than a propaganda machine.yuck The people who demand the school choice option are the same people who pay the bulk of taxes.

Reply
4
Uncle Meanie
1d ago

for families and kids, besides getting the government out of schools, this is the most important bill the state has seen in years. 26 other states do this, about time Ohio does.

Reply
2
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Six Central Ohio colleges receive Choose Ohio First STEM grants of roughly $4.3 million combined

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First program awarded six Central Ohio colleges about $4.3 million combined in STEM-related scholarships. These six schools were among 45 Ohio colleges and universities selected to receive nearly $28 million in Choose Ohio First funds, a program designed to connect Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy