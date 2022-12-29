ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All 10 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled again on Thursday, and an airline official said the problem could continue into next week.

The airline has scrubbed thousands of flights nationwide since a winter storm over the Christmas holiday weekend began creating havoc for travelers, including all of its Myrtle Beach flights on Tuesday and Wednesday .

According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest.

On Wednesday, passengers at Myrtle Beach International told News13 that they were having trouble contacting the airline by phone and rescheduling their flights.

“I tried to call the airline to see if they could help me, [but I] could not get through,” Southwest customer Fabian Gurrian said. “I tried several times, could not get through. So, I tried to go online and do it myself. Everything seemed to be unavailable.”

Gurrian said he eventually was able to book a flight to Baltimore for Sunday — five days after his original flight.

“But I really wanted to try to get home a little earlier than that,” he said. “So, that’s why we stopped here tonight and see what they could do.”

In a video that Southwest posted late Tuesday, CEO Robert Jordan said Southwest would operate a reduced schedule for several days but hoped to be “back on track before next week.”

Jordan blamed the winter storm for snarling the airline’s “highly complex” network. He said Southwest’s tools for recovering from disruptions work “99% of the time, but clearly we need to double down” on upgrading systems to avoid a repeat of this week.

“We have some real work to do in making this right,” said Jordan, a 34-year Southwest veteran who became CEO in February. “For now, I want you to know that we are committed to that.”

The airline is now drawing unwanted attention from Washington.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has criticized airlines for previous disruptions, said his agency would examine the causes of Southwest’s widespread cancellations and whether the airline was meeting its legal obligations to stranded customers.

“Because what we’re seeing right now, from the system and the flights themselves to the inability to reach anybody on a customer service phone line, it is just completely unacceptable,” Buttigieg told CBS early Wednesday.

In Congress, the Senate Commerce Committee also promised an investigation. Two Senate Democrats called on Southwest to provide “significant” compensation for stranded travelers, saying that the airline has the money because it plans to pay $428 million in dividends next month.

MYR CANCELED ARRIVALS

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2158 from Baltimore (9:05 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3698 from Nashville (12:15 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3168 from Baltimore (1:20 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 1795 from Midway Airport in Chicago (4:20 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 950 from Nashville (7:30 p.m.)

MYR CANCELED DEPARTURES

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2158 to Nashville (9:40 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2265 to Midway Airport in Chicago (1 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3161 to Baltimore (2:10 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 5675 to Nashville (4:50 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 950 to Baltimore (8:10 p.m.)

Editor’s note: Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

